How Many Cover Songs And Originals Will Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix Starrer Joker 2 Have? Deets Inside

New details on the upcoming Joker sequel excite fans!

Our pop icon, Lady Gaga, will star in the Joker sequel alongside the legendary Joaquin Phoenix. The sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, is French for “delusion shared by two people in close association.” Clearly, it will be double the madness!

The film wrapped shooting last year and will be released by the end of this year. DC fans have been waiting for more details, and finally, there’s a scoop! The movie will be a “musical jukebox” with over fifteen songs. Here’s what we know!

What songs does Joker: Folie à Deux have?

An insider told Variety that the movie will have fifteen reinterpretations of iconic songs across the musical eras. So far, the song That’s Entertainment from the 1953 musical The Band Wagon is confirmed as a cover.

The source also revealed that the Oscar-winning composer Hildur Guðnadóttir, who worked on the first Joker film starring Phoenix, will be a part of the sequel. She could add her signature “distinctive, haunting [music] cues” to each song - original or cover.

Although there’s been no explicit detail about an original song, the door is open for it. Warner Bros. was reached out and asked to comment on the speculations, but they remained mum.

The history of musical jukebox in Hollywood

This isn’t the first time a movie has recreated original songs with a twist—movies like Mamma Mia! and Moulin Rouge have done it before! Usually, it’s a rendition of the popular songs of that time, but Joker 2 aims to break that traditional mould and swerve across musical history.

The exciting part about the sequel is that the audience will hear the Joker actor sing! Of course, listening to Gaga is always a delight, but fans are more pumped to see her as Harley Quinn.

The movie's plot is not revealed yet, except that the premise is in and around Arkham Asylum. In addition to Gaga and Phoenix, the cast includes Oscar nominees Catherine Keener and Brendan Gleeson and Emmy nominee Zazie Beetz, among others.

Joker 2; release date and more

The first Joker movie was a huge success and grossed over $1 billion worldwide, won the award of a Golden Lion Winner at the Venice International Film Festival and was nominated for eleven Oscars that year.

After witnessing a stellar performance by the Oscar-winning actor, the sequel is one of the most anticipated films this year. Surpassing last year’s budget of $60 million, this film’s budget has crossed $200 million so far. But given the film's hype, the success could cross the budget!

The film is set to release on October 4, 2024.