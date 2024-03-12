How Many Episodes Does Young Royals Season 3 Have? Here's What To Expect From The Final Season

Young Royals returned to Netflix on March 11 with its third and final season.

Picking up right after the explosive season 2 finale, where Wilhem publicly admitted being in the leaked video with Simon, Young Royals Season 3 promises a “fun, passionate, and messy” arc for the leads, according to Edvin Ryding (Wilhem) and Omar Rudburg (Simon).

To know more about the premiere date and time, the number of episodes, and the plot of the new season of the fan-favorite teen drama, keep reading!

How many episodes does Young Royal Season 3 have?

Season 3 of Young Royals comprises six episodes, starring Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg alongside other beloved characters from the series.

There's a catch here, though. The Young Royals finale season has been divided into two parts. The first five episodes, which form part one of the Netflix drama, are already streaming on the platform, with the series finale set to premiere on Netflix on March 18, a week after the initial premiere of the new Young Royals season.

Young Royals Season 3: Plot explored

The official synopsis of Young Royals season 3 reads:

“Wilhem’s speech has consequences not only in the court but also throughout the school, as Hillerska confronts the worst crisis in the school’s history. The prince and Simon are determined to be together, but what are they willing to sacrifice when realizing their freedom and love might be at odds with the Royal ideals, traditions, and responsibilities?”

Echoing the sentiments, Edvin Ryding, one of the two main leads of the series, told Vogue Scandinavia, “A big theme throughout this last season is the public versus the private, what you're willing to share as a person in the spotlight.”

Teasing fans by maintaining secrecy around the series finale, Ryding remarked, “The last episode is really strong, but it wasn't what I expected.”

Why is Young Royals ending despite its massive popularity? The creator/writer of the show explains!

Speaking to Gay Times in December 2022, head writer and co-creator of the series, Lisa Ambjörn, said that the decision was in line with her vision.

“I've always imagined Young Royals being told in three parts, and because of the fans’ dedication to our story, we get to tell the last one,” she said.

Young Royals season 3, part 1, is now streaming on Netflix. The series finale will arrive this coming Monday.

