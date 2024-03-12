Top 10 Best Margot Robbie Movies: From Suicide Squad To Barbie

Margot Robbie has effortlessly transitioned into becoming one of Hollywood's most sought-after actresses. Over the years, she has showcased her versatility, tackling roles in various genres, from DC superhero movies to prestigious period pieces. In addition to her acting prowess, Robbie has taken on the role of a producer, championing female-led productions like "Promising Young Woman" and "Dollface." With two Academy Award nominations under her belt and the establishment of her production company, Luckychap Entertainment, Robbie has reached the pinnacle of fame in her mid-30s.

Top 10 Popular Margot Robbie Movies

Barbie (2023)

Greta Gerwig's Barbie has emerged as a visually dazzling comedy, intertwining meta-humor with subversive storytelling, setting the stage for a cinematic triumph. Margot Robbie leads the cast, supported by the charismatic ensemble of Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, and Kate McKinnon. The film transports audiences to the vibrant realm of Barbie Land, skillfully exploring societal norms and challenging stereotypes with a feminist twist.

I, Tonya (2017)

Craig Gillespie's I, Tonya stands as a poignant biographical drama, buoyed by stellar performances from Margot Robbie and Alison Janney. Robbie's portrayal of the complex figure skater Tonya Harding is a masterclass in intensity and vulnerability, earning her a well-deserved Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. The film meticulously weaves humor into the tapestry of Harding's life, presenting a balanced and emotionally resonant narrative.

Advertisement

The Suicide Squad (2021)

James Gunn's directorial prowess takes center stage in The Suicide Squad, a funny and fast-paced rebound for the DC Extended Universe. Margot Robbie reprises her role as Harley Quinn, stealing the show with a magnetic performance that perfectly captures the anarchic essence of the source material. The film's violent and anarchic strengths are skillfully brought to life, marking a triumphant return for the beloved antihero.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)

Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is a thrilling exploration of Hollywood's golden era, with Margot Robbie infusing Sharon Tate with a radiant light. Robbie's unexpected survival in the narrative warms the hearts of audiences, adding a touch of poignancy to this unrestrained and visually stunning masterpiece. The film, featuring an ensemble cast led by Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, solidifies Robbie's ability to shine amidst cinematic brilliance.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Martin Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street is a self-referential and irreverent exploration of excess, with Margot Robbie's portrayal of Naomi Lapaglia leaving an indelible mark. Her magnetic screen presence alongside Leonardo DiCaprio propels the film to dynamic heights, showcasing Robbie's audacious and unforgettable performance. The film's infectious energy and humor make it a standout entry in both Scorsese and Robbie's respective filmographies.

Birds of Prey (2020)

Cathy Yan's Birds of Prey captures the vibrancy and anarchic spirit of Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn. Breaking free from the shadows of the Joker, Robbie unleashes the bizarre and unhinged aspects of her character, leading a female ensemble in a fast-paced and action-packed narrative. The film provides a fresh perspective on Harley Quinn, highlighting Robbie's ability to bring depth and authenticity to iconic comic book roles.

Z for Zachariah (2015)

Z for Zachariah unfolds as a compelling post-apocalyptic drama, where Margot Robbie's performance shines alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor and Chris Pine. The film's simplistic premise is elevated by Robbie's engaging portrayal, offering viewers a contemplative and emotionally charged experience. Robbie's ability to convey complex emotions within the film's narrative adds depth to this atmospheric exploration of human relationships in the aftermath of a disaster.

Advertisement

Suite Française (2014)

Suite Française takes a nuanced and understated approach to its period romance, with Margot Robbie contributing to the film's absorbing dividends. Her performance as a Frenchwoman navigating romance during World War II adds layers to the narrative, showcasing Robbie's versatility in portraying characters from different historical periods.

About Time (2013)

Richard Curtis's About Time unfolds as a beautifully filmed and unabashedly sincere romantic comedy-drama. Margot Robbie's presence adds charm to the narrative, where she interacts with Domhnall Gleeson and Rachel McAdams in a time-traveling exploration of love and relationships. The film's sentimentality is heightened by Robbie's ability to convey authenticity within the whimsical narrative.

Bombshell (2019)

Bombshell benefits from a stellar cast and a compelling subject matter, although its impact is somewhat muted by an inability to delve deeper beneath the sensationalistic surface. Margot Robbie joins an ensemble cast in portraying the real story of women anchoring a powerful news network, contributing to the film's exploration of workplace dynamics and power struggles.

Margot Robbie's filmography stands as a testament to her acting prowess and diverse choices in roles. From her breakthrough in The Wolf of Wall Street to her recent success in Barbie, Robbie has consistently delivered memorable performances across genres. As she continues to leave an indelible mark on Hollywood, audiences eagerly await her future projects. In the ever-evolving landscape of cinema, Margot Robbie remains a force to be reckoned with, blending talent, charisma, and a fearless approach to storytelling.

ALSO READ: What is Margot Robbie’s net worth as of 2023? Exploring her life and career as actress reveals her iconic slamback to Oppenheimer producer