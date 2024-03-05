How Many Pets Does Jennifer Garner Have? Actress Opens Up About Their 'Intentionally Confusing' Names

No matter how unusual the name of your pet is, Jennifer Garner will definitely have you beat when it comes to them being hilarious and rather confusing. In her recent interview with the WeRateDogs YouTube channel, the actress explained why she gave her pets such unique names.

What are the names of Jennifer Garner’s pets?

Jennifer Garner is the proud owner of multiple pets. She has two dogs, whose names are Birdie, and Kitty. Her cat is named Moose, while the newest addition to her fur-family, a puppy, is named Bugs. And she admitted that giving her pets the names of different animals was completely intentional.

When the founder of the channel, Matt Nelson, asked whether these names were “intentionally confusing,” Garner replied with a cheeky “Yes.” Her family’s golden retriever, the eight year old Birdie, also joined the actress in the interview and he was able to explore the dog-friendly surroundings while being on a leash.

Garner shared how Birdie joined their family and how her eldest daughter Violet was the reason behind it. “My eldest was 2 and decided she needed her own dog. She talked about it all the time. And I said, 'When you’re 10, that’s the age when one might get their own dog,' “ she explained. And she expected Violet to forget about it, but apparently she did not and demanded a dog when she turned 10. That is when the family got Birdie, who is now 8 years old while Violet is 18. Along with Violet, Garmer also shares 15 year old Seraphina and 12 year old Samuel with her ex-husband Ben Affleck .

Jennifer Garner also opened up about her late dog

Garner also proudly shared the news that Birdie recently received a promotion and became a therapy dog at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. “So she's excited. She wants to have her first time at Children’s Hospital L.A. before she turns 9. “She’s a very good dog, a very good girl,” the star said.

Jennifer also got very emotional talking about her late dog, lovingly named Martha Stewart, the beloved TV personality. Garner said that she was “the goodest girl that ever lived.” She told the story of how she got Martha Stewart as a gift from the producers of 13 Going on 30 after finishing the film, and joked that she gave the dog the name to bribe Martha Stewart into inviting her to her cooking show. She jokingly said, “I was a fan of Martha’s and she was not inviting me. And I wanted to cook with her, and she didn’t care. So anyway, it worked.”

