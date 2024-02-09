Jennifer Garner Praises Mark Ruffalo As He Receives A Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame, Says 'To Work With You Is To Love You'

Mark Ruffalo was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, February 8, in Los Angeles, and his 13 Going on 30 and The Adam co-star Jennifer Garner was there to pay tribute to him. As she made her way to the podium she and Ruffalo recreated the iconic Thriller dance from their cult rom-com. The jolly atmosphere, however, soon turned intense and emotional as Garner began her tribute speech for Mark. “To work with you, Mark, is to love you,” she said. The actress also revealed how Mark Ruffalo almost dropped out of 30 Going on 30. For more details from Jennifer Garner’s heartfelt tribute to the Avengers actor, keep reading.

Jennifer Garner reflects on Mark Ruffalo’s rom-com legacy

“I have gut to be here to honor and elucidate rom-com Ruffalo,” Garner said in her speech while Mark Ruffalo stood by the side of the podium. “How lucky are we to have been in a movie that kids are still dressing up as for Halloween,” she added before listing some of Ruffalo’s other leading ladies.

“I wonder if my colleagues Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth [Paltrow], Kiera Knightly – I wonder if they would agree that Mark owes this rom-com success to the scruffy hair, the unticked, cute button down, both of which became the norm for cute guys everywhere for the next 20 years.”

Sharing that Mark almost opted out of his iconic role in 13 Going on 30, courtesy of a dance portion in the film, Garner said, “I wonder if these esteemed ladies enjoyed Mark’s anxiety as much as I did? I wonder if he tried to drop out of their films as he did out of ours after the first rehearsal of the Thriller dance, where Mark went from kind of shocked that we actually had to do this to antsy to deathly quiet to ‘Bro, this is not for me.’”

“To work with you, Mark, is to love you, I don't care what anyone says,” she added.

Labeling the actor’s recent work on Poor Things as deserving of all the awards, Garner said, “Every time your name is called, Hollywood takes a deep breath and says, ‘Okay, the good thing and right thing has happened.’”

Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner in 13 Going on 30

Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner starred together in the romantic comedy 13 Going on 30. In the film released in 2004, Garner played Jenna Rink, a 13-year-old girl who wakes up one day as a 30-year-old woman after making a wish. Mark Ruffalo portrayed Matt Flamhaff in the film, Jenna’s childhood friend and love interest.

On Thursday, Ruffalo became the 2,772nd person to receive a star on the coveted Hollywood Walk of Fame, according to a press release. Other notable guests at the event included Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, actors Barry Keoghan, Lili Reinhart, Timothy McNeil, and Avengers director Joss Whedon.

