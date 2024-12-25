How Matthew McConaughey Feels About Leaving Hollywood For Texas? Actor Shares The ‘Push And Pull’ Of His Country Lifestyle

Matthew McConaughey who moved back to his home state, Austin, Texas with his wife Camila Alves in 2014, recently opened up about the “push and pull” of the country lifestyle. On November 20, the actor appeared on the Good Trouble with Nick Kyrgios podcast.

When tennis legend Nick Kyrgios pointed out that McConaughey looks like someone who’s rooted and asked about his experience after shifting back to his home state. “Home, for me, is where a mile feels like a mile. An hour feels like 60 minutes,” the Interstellar actor said.

Since his work keeps him busy and hustling, he likes to stay behind time in real life. “I feel like I’m on time with relationships, with work — my pace, my flow through life, feels like it is on time,” he added.

The Academy Award winner has spent years living in Los Angeles aka Hollywood where he was the face of hit rom-coms including How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days, The Wedding Planner, Failure To Launch, and Fool’s Gold. But decided to move back to Texas a few years after his wedding to Alves.

The actor revealed that he made a pact with his wife that they’d stay put until he gets a job opportunity that doesn’t pigeonhole him as a rom-com guy. “'I'm not going back to work unless I get offered roles I want to do,'" he recalled telling Alves at the time.

Ultimately, he came out of his stereotypical image by doing genre-spanning films and memorably delivered his Oscar-winning performance in Dallas Buyers Club in 2013. The Wolf of Wall Street and Interstellar are also considered some of his best works to date.

Although his mission behind moving to Texas was accomplished, the couple continued to live in the state and now have three children together: sons Levi, 16, and Livingston, 11, and daughter Vida, 14.

McConaughey found peace and serendipity living in his home state but he is aware that Texas is a divisive political landscape. “I live in Austin, which is a liberal city in a very conservative state. I like that push and pull,” he said on the podcast. “I like the structure of the red around the freedom of the blue. So, the blueberry and tomato soup of Texas, I like that,” the actor added.