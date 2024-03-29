How Old Is Beyonce’s Daughter Rumi Carter? Find Out As She Gets Featured In Protector Track From Mom’s New Album

Beyoncé's youngest daughter, Rumi Carter, is making her mark alongside her older sister, Blue Ivy. The 6-year-old, twin to Sir, joins her superstar mother on the track Protector from the new album, Cowboy Carter. The song showcases Beyoncé's tender embrace of motherhood, expressing pride and protection for her children. Rumi's involvement follows in the footsteps of her sister Blue, who gained acclaim for her performances and Grammy win at a young age. Let's find out more about the little rock star below.

Who is Rumi Carter and how old is she?

Rumi Carter is the 6-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z. She is the twin sister of Sir Carter and the younger sister of Blue Ivy Carter. Rumi recently made her debut on her mother's album, Cowboy Carter, featuring on the track 'Protector.'

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's twins were born on June 13, 2017. Two months later, Jay-Z shared the significance of their names. He revealed in an interview with Rap Radar hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian Miller, available on his streaming service Tidal, that they named their daughter Rumi after their favorite poet. As for their son, Jay-Z stated that they decided on his name after his birth.

More details about Beyoncé's latest album, Cowboy Carter

Beyoncé's latest album, Cowboy Carter, features a diverse array of artists, from country legends like Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson to emerging talents like Tanner Adell and Shaboozey. Notably, Beyoncé also includes her six-year-old daughter, Rumi Carter, on one of the tracks titled Protector. In the song's introduction, Rumi asks, “Mom, can I hear the lullaby, please?” setting the stage for the heartfelt acoustic ballad dedicated to Beyoncé's children—Rumi, her twin Sir, and her 12-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

In Protector, Beyoncé expresses her profound love for her children, singing, “I will lead you down that road if you lose your way / Born to be a protector / Even though I know someday you’re gonna shine on your own / I will be your projector.”

Fans speculated about Rumi's potential involvement in the album after she was given her own artist page on streaming platforms just a day before the album's release. This isn't the first time Beyoncé has featured one of her children in a song. In 2019, she included Blue Ivy on Brown Skin Girl, from her Lion King: The Gift album, and credited her as a songwriter. This led to Blue Ivy becoming the second-youngest Grammy winner after the song won Best Music Video. Blue Ivy was also prominently featured in Beyoncé's concert documentary, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.

Cowboy Carter dropped at midnight on Friday, arriving less than two months after Beyoncé's surprise release of two singles, Texas Hold ‘Em and 16 Carriages, during the Super Bowl. Beyoncé revealed that the album is a response to feeling 'unwelcomed' following a performance with the Dixie Chicks at the 2016 Country Music Association Awards.

