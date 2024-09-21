How Old Is Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom's Daughter Daisy? Find Out As She Makes Debut On New Song From Mom's 143 Album

At just 4 years old, Daisy Dove, daughter of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, is stepping into the spotlight by joining her mom on a special track. On Friday, Sept. 20, Katy Perry released her seventh studio album, 143, where Daisy made her musical debut on the song "Wonder." Fans were delighted to hear the young star sing alongside her famous mom.

Daisy’s Sweet Cameo in “Wonder” on 143

The song "Wonder" opens with Daisy’s soft, innocent voice singing the lyrics, “One day, when we’re older / Will we still look up in wonder?” She returns at the end of the song to echo a similar sentiment, adding, “Someday, when we’re wiser / Will our hearts still have that fire?” This tender moment highlights the bond between mother and daughter and adds a heartfelt touch to the album’s conclusion.

Orlando Bloom’s Son Flynn Plays Key Role in Perry’s Music Creation

Beyond Daisy's debut, Katy revealed that Orlando Bloom's 13-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with ex Miranda Kerr, has been an integral part of her creative process. Perry shared that Flynn has a "good ear" for music and offered valuable feedback while she worked on new tracks. "He loved 'Never Really Over,'" Perry recalled, adding that Flynn was particularly fond of "All the Love," one of her favorite songs from 143.

While Daisy’s appearance in "Wonder" has garnered a lot of attention, Katy admits that her family typically doesn’t listen to her full albums. Joking about their casual approach to her music, Perry said, "They've had enough of me," explaining that at home, her family often asks her to handle chores instead of listening to tracks. Nevertheless, the love and support from both her children and partner have helped shape the sound and spirit of 143.

