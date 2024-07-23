How Peggy Went From Being Britain's Ugliest Pooch To Hollywood's Beloved Dogpool; READ

Once named Britain’s ugliest dog, Peggy, now famously known as Dogpool, had quite the transition. She recently made her way to the London premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine alongside co-stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Peggy, a mixed breed of Pug and Chinese Crested, is an endearing addition to the Marvel cast and crew and fans look forward to witnessing her acting chops in the Deadpool sequel. Reynolds even formally introduced the Dogpool star to the audience ahead of the premiere.

Peggy’s journey from infamous to famous

Peggy dubbed as Britain’s ugliest dog in 2023, shined on the red carpet in her Dogpool attire during Deadpool & Wolverine’s London premiere earlier this month. She joined Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman during the promotional event at the Eventim Apollo to mark her film debut, per BBC.

Months after the Pugese dog was crowned with the title in January 2023, she caught Reynolds’ attention who cast her as Dogpool in the third sequel. The actor later shared that though Peggy was a “tiny little afterthought” initially, she felt like “the animal manifestation” of Wade Wilson somehow, per Empire Magazine.

Peggy’s epic leap from winning an oddly themed dog pageant to becoming a Hollywood star has captured hearts globally. Her stint as Dogpool, the alternate reality version of a canine Deadpool in a parallel world, is much-awaited by fans besides the mysterious Lady Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, of course.

Ryan Reynolds, 47, introduced Peggy to the audience during the London premiere. "Guys, this is Peggy, a.k.a. Mary Puppins, a.k.a. Dogpool,” he said adding that Peggy was “a 10 in our hearts.” The Marvel star also joked about the pup’s n*pples saying they were equivalent to the size of children’s fingers and that he’s “tasted” Peggy’s peculiar tongue.

Peggy, who boasts 184k followers on Instagram, shined brighter than her A-lister counterparts as media headlines covered her red-carpet debut.

Meanwhile, the Deadpool veteran’s affection for the British pup has only deepened with time as he fails to contain his Peggy references amidst the film’s promotion. She has also been a constant on most of the Deadpool red carpet events. Earlier, Reynolds compared Jackman’s intense fitness regime to Peggy’s claiming that she is more ripped than the actor.

Who is the owner of Peggy the Pugese?

Holly Middleton, who hails from Leven in East Yorkshire adopted Peggy at six months old and has been a dear family member ever since. Owing to the pet’s unique physical features and characteristic tongue, Middleton signed Peggy into the UK’s ugliest dog contest and won, BBC reported.

While the pup is certainly not aware of the human world’s dog beauty standards, the owner described Peggy as “beautiful both inside and out.”

Ever since her casting in Marvel’s most anticipated film of the year, Peggy’s name has made rounds around the globe, not for being her nation’s ugliest dog but as a dog Hollywood star. She is also the first dog variant of any superhero showcased in the MCU. To sum it up, Peggy is an icon already.

