Did Marvel Plant False Leaks On The Internet To Cover Up Deadpool & Wolverine's Actual Cameos? EP Wendy Jacobson Has THIS To Say

Marvel’s motivations for misleading the public with fake leaks for Deadpool & Wolverine have recently been revealed. Marvel had decided to engage in a campaign of misinformation, revealed executive producer Wendy Jacobson, confessing that they are good at sending fans down blind alleys online, thus avoiding spoilers and keeping the surprises intact.

Marvel plants fake leaks online for Deadpool & Wolverine

Rumors started after director Shawn Levy mentioned many cameos, which caused a great deal of speculation about who might be showing up in the film, such as Elektra, Cyclops, or even Taylor Swift. But it is possible these rumors are deliberate red herrings by Marvel.

In a recent interview with GamesRadar+, Wendy Jacobson said some of the information people read online about the movie might well have been fake to protect its surprises, also noting that not everything on fan sites would be true. Jacobson said, "There may or may not have been some subterfuge and misdirections on the internet or in-person in order to protect the secrecy."

Jacobson did not confirm any specific cameos but rather emphasized that every character appearing in the film has their own story arc and does not serve as mere plot devices.

The process of including characters into the movie was done collectively and after serious thought to fit well with what was happening within it. The She-Hulk: Attorney at Law EP added, "Anyone showing up has a crucial story purpose or a beginning, middle, and end as a character arc. It was definitely a collaborative process of seeing who fit in and who didn't."

Deadpool & Wolverine cameos to be revealed on July 26th

Ryan Reynolds echoed the same sentiment as Wendy Jacobson's statement when Jimmy Fallon asked him about Taylor Swift cameo rumors in a recent Tonight Show episode. Reynolds seemed eager to pass the baton of Deadpool to Swift as he jokingly said to Fallon, "I wish, Taylor, you know, if I ever stop, she'd make a good Deadpool."

He also added that all the people/characters that have their respective cameos in the movie are intricately crucial to the plot. He emphasized, saying, "They're there for a reason."

Starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, Deadpool & Wolverine introduces a handful of epic characters to the MCU as they team up to stop Deadpool’s friends and family from falling victim to a TVA-induced catastrophe. Complicating matters further are the evil plans of Professor X’s twin sister Cassandra Nova (played by Emma Corrin). The highly anticipated movie hits theatres on July 26th, 2024.

