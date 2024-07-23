Deadpool & Wolverine Stars Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman To Guest Host Jimmy Kimmel Live This Week? Here's What We Know

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds will soon guest host ABC's late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live. Each year, many celebrities and actors step in to host during Kimmel's summer break, a tradition he has followed since 2020. Reynolds and Jackman recently attended the premiere of their highly anticipated superhero film Deadpool & Wolverine, the first R-rated project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Read on further to know more details!

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds will guest host Jimmy Kimmel Live

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are great on-screen partners. After showcasing their extraordinary talents in their 2009 film X-Men Origins: Wolverine, they are teaming up again for another exciting collaboration, Deadpool & Wolverine, which will released in theaters on July 26, 2024.

The epic duo, Jackman and Reynolds, will guest host the popular talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, July 24. In addition, their co-star, Emma Corrin, will join them, while Orville Peck and Noah Cyrus will be the musical guests.

According to reports, ABC talk show host Jimmy Kimmel began the tradition of taking a summer break from Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2020. This year, during his hiatus, several celebrities, including Lamorne Morris, Bowen Yang, and Matt Rogers, will appear on the show to keep it rolling. As per THR, in 2020, Kimmel announced he would take a break from hosting "to spend even more time with my family."

Hugh Jackman shares his thoughts on his longtime friendship with Ryan Reynolds

Ahead of the Deadpool & Wolverine release, Hugh Jackman talked with Deadline at the premiere of this movie in Los Angeles and discussed how he and his co-star Ryan Reynolds had "high expectations" for the project.

Jackman said, "There’s a risk because we wanted this to exceed those expectations, and both of these characters mean so much to us." He added, "Our friendship is one of the most important things in my life. So, we wanted to be as great as we could be."

Meanwhile, Shawn Levy's upcoming film Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson / Deadpool, Hugh Jackman as Logan Howlett / Wolverine, Aaron Stanford, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, and Brianna Hildebrand.