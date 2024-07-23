Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Unveil Fourth Child’s Name At Deadpool & Wolverine Premiere — Big Reveal Inside

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have revealed the name of their fourth child a year after welcoming their newest bundle of joy. While speaking at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere in New York on Monday, July 22, Ryan gave a shout-out to his family, including his three daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, along with their baby, saying, "I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here.”

And that's how, ladies and gentlemen, we learned the name of the latest addition to the Reynolds family of six.

After shouting out his kids and wife from the stage at the David H. Koch Theater, the actor introduced his quintessential humor by saying he hopes the film, which opens in cinemas on July 26, is the most traumatic experience of his family’s lives.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the name of Lively and Reynolds’ fourth child

Before Monday, Ryan only offered a small clue about his newest baby’s name on the Today Show in May, revealing that pal Taylor Swift did not disclose the kid’s moniker in her freshly released The Tortured Poets Department.

For those unversed, the names of all three of the Lively and Reynolds' daughters feature in Swift's song Betty from Folklore. The pop titan confirmed the fact herself in May 2023 when she gave a sweet shout-out to the girls in their presence at her Eras Tour show in Philadelphia. “There are a few of the characters [in 'Betty'] that I actually, fun fact, named after real people in my life who I love more than anything,” she said while introducing the song at the concert.

Advertisement

The girls attended the tour again with their parents in Spain a few weeks ago. Lively and the Cruel Summer singer have been besties for the longest time. Well, dedicating a song to Olin now should be a top priority for Aunt Tay, in our opinion.

ALSO READ: Blake Lively Teases Husband Ryan Reynolds; Says, 'Stop Missing Me' As He's On Deadpool & Wolverine Press Tour

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively talk about having more kids

Reynolds, in an interview with E! News yesterday, teased his plans to expand his family of six in the future, saying he loves having little heartbeats wreak havoc at home. “The more the merrier,” the actor expressed.

Meanwhile, Blake Lively, in an Instagram shoutout to her husband on July 11, accused him of trying to get her pregnant again by wearing a teal suit and holding the Dogpool in hand.

The Deadpool star and the Gossip Girl alum, for the record, have been married for 11 years and are considered one of the funniest and most loved-up couples in Tinseltown. And their online banter is to die for.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds Shares His Thoughts On Having More Kids With Blake Lively Amid Her Recent Pregnancy Humor: 'The More The Merrier'