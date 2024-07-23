Ryan Reynolds Shared His Eldest Daughter Was 'Going to Kill' Him & Blake Just For 'Going on a Date'

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds recently shared a humorous incident involving his wife, Blake Lively, and their eldest daughter, James. During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark on Monday, the 47-year-old Deadpool star recounted a funny and tricky situation that occurred during a date night.

Reynolds revealed how their 9-year-old daughter, James, had a notable reaction when the couple decided to go out for the evening.

Ryan Reynolds on parenthood: Date night and the kids take center stage

Reynolds jokingly remembered, "We went on a date the other night and our oldest was going to kill us". He pointed out the unexpected struggle parents have when balancing their own time with their duties at home.



Even though they wanted to have a nice time together, Reynolds said they ended up mostly talking about their kids during their date.



"And we did, and what’s crazy is, the whole time we’re there, we just talked about [our kids], when you think you’re going to be talking about [something else]," he explained, showing how important their children are in their lives.



Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively got married in 2012 and now have three daughters: James (9), Inez (7), and Betty (4), and a one-year-old whose name and gender they haven't disclosed yet.

Reynolds shared more about their family life in a July interview on SiriusXM. He talked about how their children really love the movie The Greatest Showman, which stars his friend Hugh Jackman. Reynolds remembered a sweet moment when he caught Jackman acting out scenes from the movie with his kids.



“This is a true story; I’m not making this up,” Reynolds chuckled before sharing the story. He said he walked in his house and saw his kids watching The Greatest Showman, with Jackman joining them, acting out scenes and singing with joy. Reynolds laughed, admitting it was both touching and sad to see Jackman bond with his kids. He jokingly said he wouldn't be able to match that feeling of a dad's experience.



The actor continued with humor, saying, "I knew I would never be able to top it, so I started a new life, so I’ve started a new life in a new country with a secret family.” This playful banter highlighted the close friendship between Reynolds and Jackman, known for their humorous exchanges on social media.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively: From Hollywood stardom to family values

Reynolds and Lively show their commitment to their family by openly discussing their roles as parents and how they balance work in Hollywood. Despite their fame, they prioritize keeping things simple and ensuring their children feel loved and cared for.

Reynolds' funny and touching stories illustrate the highs and lows of being a famous parent. Their ability to manage both their family and public life with authenticity and humor is widely admired.

As Reynolds continues to entertain audiences with his upcoming projects, including his role in the Deadpool franchise, fans can expect more glimpses into his life as a devoted husband and father, with Blake Lively and their children undoubtedly remaining his top priorities.

