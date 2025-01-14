How to Get Tickets for Bad Bunny's First Concert Residency at Coliseo de Puerto Rico? Find Out

Bad Bunny is taking his music home to Puerto Rico with his first-ever concert residency. The Grammy-winning artist, known for hits like Yo Perreo Sola and Vete, announced on Monday that he will perform 21 shows at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, starting on July 11. The residency is titled No Me Quiero Ir De Aquí (I Don’t Want to Leave Here), a nod to his love for his native island.

The No Me Quiero Ir De Aquí residency will run from July 11 to August 24. For the first nine shows, tickets will only be available to local Puerto Rican residents.

Tickets for these shows go on sale Wednesday at 9 a.m. ET and will be sold exclusively in person at various locations throughout Puerto Rico. Local ticketholders can also access VIP upgrades, which offer perks like priority entry and a VIP gift bag.

For fans outside of Puerto Rico, a presale will be available for the remaining shows. Presale registration is open at nomequieroirdeaqui.com and will close on Tuesday at 10:59 p.m. ET. Registered fans will receive a presale code and can purchase tickets starting Friday at 9 a.m. ET.

Bad Bunny’s new album Debí Tirar Más Fotos, released earlier this month, is a love letter to Puerto Rico. The album features a blend of Latin urbano and traditional Puerto Rican genres such as Plena, salsa, and jibaro. In a video announcing the residency, Bad Bunny thanked his fans and his love for Puerto Rico.

“Thanks to music and the love you give me through my music, I’ve had the privilege of traveling to sing in different places of the world. But for now, I’m in Puerto Rico. I’m home, having fun, and to be honest, I don’t want to leave,” he said in Spanish.

The residency follows Bad Bunny’s 2024 Most Wanted Tour, which visited over 30 cities in North America. The Puerto Rico residency promises to be a memorable experience, with Bad Bunny treating fans to a mix of his greatest hits and the new sounds from his latest album.

VIP concert experiences, including premium tickets and access to the Bad Bunny VIP Experience, will be available through Vibee starting Wednesday at 9 a.m. ET.

