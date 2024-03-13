The Bachelor: Everything To Know About Joey Graziadei’s Fantasy Suite Dates With Rachel, Kelsey And Daisy

Joey admitted, “I don’t feel right,” during an on-camera interview that opened Monday’s show of The Bachelor. The tennis star discovered that his sadness from Charity Lawson’s season on The Bachelorette still affected him. Joey said, “I want it to go so well, but I don’t know what to do. I’m finding myself holding back in some ways.” Before the finalists met with The Bachelor, they met with contestants from The Golden Bachelor to receive guidance.

Rachel Nance in the fantasy suite

Golden Bachelor alum Susan Noles told Rachel Nance to think of her as her mother and best friend. “I stand by your side,” she said. Because of a failed romance in the past, Rachel was scared to tell Susan that she was in love with Joey. Susan said, “Don’t let that get in the way. This show taught me one important thing about myself: I am a prize. All a man needs is me. Before you can love someone else, you must first love yourself.”

Joey took Rachel to a cenote during their date, and they dove into it from a series of platforms, each one higher than the next. Joey believed Rachel might have injured her jaw during the fall when she saw something strange about her after landing in the water. Joey told the cameras, “She always tries to put on a brave face and say she’s okay. I know she wants to keep pushing forward because she doesn’t want to lose time or take away from what we can have, but I hope she’s okay.

When Rachel saw a doctor, she said she was okay. Joey said, “Even though she says she’s okay, I can tell she’s not, so we must go to the hospital. It’s the worst-case scenario.” Rachel was given a clean bill of health after receiving an X-ray at the hospital. Thus, Rachel and Joey carried out their date and subsequently got together for drinks.

Rachel acknowledged, “I’m still not over today. believe that my guilt over spoiling the date still exists.” Joey assured Rachel that she had “done nothing wrong.” Rachel went on to say that she had ended all of her relationships due to infidelity. Thus, this process made her feel uncomfortable because she knew she was spending time with someone else. Joey answered, “I know that. Thank you so much for letting me in.” Before Joey offered Rachel to stay the night in the Fantasy Suite, Rachel sobbed in his arms. She told the cameras, “Joey’s the first guy I’ve felt this comfortable with just fully being myself.”

“Last night was good,” Rachel told Joey in the morning. He concurred and replied, “I felt like I saw a different side of you, and it was good to see.” Following the overnight date, Joey talked candidly about his love for Rachel in an on-camera interview. “I am falling for Rachel,” he said. “I love how much fun we have. It was nice to wake up next to someone you feel comfortable with.”

Kelsey in the fantasy suite

Before meeting with Joey, Kelsey Anderson talked with Leslie Fhima, Gerry Turner’s runner-up. Because both of their mothers passed away when they were roughly the same age, the women grew close to one another. Kelsey A. shared how she now regarded butterflies as a metaphor for her mother. She also told Leslie that she was in love with Joey. Kelsey acknowledged, “A part of me thinks, Oh my gosh, I feel crazy saying this. And I think it’s not that crazy because I can feel it.”

Leslie cautioned Kelsey to “avoid making mental associations and stay fully organic.” The radio host said, “I wish I hadn’t felt so confident because I was devastated and very sad then. I wouldn’t wish that on my worst enemy—the sense of confidence I had for a brief period—because I was truly in love with him. I would also advise you to keep something in your mind, even though it might not be you.”

After that, Kelsey told the cameras that she was “totally freaking out and terrified.” Kelsey nevertheless went ahead and scheduled a boat date with Joey. “I know there’s a real love that’s building between Kelsey and me ’cause I feel it, but I just don’t know yet if Kelsey feels the same way about me as I feel about her,” Joey said in an on-camera interview. “She’s never said the ‘L’ word.” He told Kelsey, “It just feels good to wake up this morning, look at you, and say confidently that I am falling in love with you.” Furthermore, I am sure that it will keep growing. And with our progress from yesterday and last night, I’m leaving with great confidence.”

While Joey was out on a date with Daisy, Kelsey began to act irrationally despite their joyful conclusion. “I would prefer to depart at this moment rather than experience total heartbreak,” she told the cameras. Joey was reasonably alarmed to receive a note from Daisy saying, “We need to talk.”

Daisy in the fantasy suite

Daisy went into her day with Joey in the Fantasy Suite feeling “really emotional.” Fortunately, 25-year-old account executive and The Golden Bachelor alum Sandra Mason stopped by to help her set the proper mood for her date.

Daisy gave Sandra a rundown of her experiences thus far with Joey and explained how her hearing with cochlear implants works. Sandra advised, “Be open, and generally don’t be afraid to talk with Joey.” Daisy acknowledged that when confiding in Joey, she “probably could do better.” Sandra went on, “Don’t just talk to Joey; give it some oomph, maybe even make it sexual. I am eager for us to begin practicing creating babies,” or words to that effect. Men like that, I tell you. They genuinely do. Men and women experience intimacy in various ways.”

Daisy went in for a makeout session with Joey before their ATV date, presumably in an attempt to heed Sandra’s counsel. In an on-camera interview, Joey stated, “She makes me feel whole,” and he could “picture a future” with her. They showered off together after ATVing and went for part two of their makeout session in the shower. “I’m falling so in love with him, deeper and deeper,” Daisy told the cameras. “I don’t want it to end, ever. I always want him to be a part of my life.” Joey told Daisy, “I am falling in love with you; it has been building for a while.” As a result, they decided to stay together in the Fantasy Suite for the night.

They woke up in bed and drank mimosas. “Let’s move forward, not look back, and maintain our confidence in our current feelings,” Joey exclaimed. The Philadelphia native thought she would accept if he proposed to Daisy. “All my fears, my concerns just kind of disappeared,” he said to the cameras.

