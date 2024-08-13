How To Watch MaXXXine Online? Streaming Details Explored

The third movie in Ti West's X series, MaXXXine, was released on June 24, 2024, by A24 Films. Mia Goth reprised her role as Maxine Minx, having previously starred as the lead character in West's X and Pearl. West wrote, directed, and produced the film.

MaXXXine premiered at the TCL Chinese Theatres on June 24 before its worldwide release. So far, the film has grossed over $20.2 million, marking a commercial success for the trilogy. It became available for home video and streaming on August 2, 2024, and can be purchased on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video. The film is set in the 1980s, following Maxine as an adult film industry success who is now trying to break into Hollywood. After landing an audition for an adult film called The Puritan II, she discovers she is the target of a serial killer.

After its global release on July 5, 2024, MaXXXine is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, where it can be rented in Ultra High Definition for $19.99 or purchased for $24.99. Fans can also watch the previous films in the trilogy, X and Pearl, which were released in 2022, on Apple TV+ and Vudu (Fandango at Home). According to Variety, A24 Films has made a deal with Warner Bros. to stream the film on HBO Max, so it is likely to be available on the platform soon.

Set in 1979, MaXXXine is a direct sequel to Ti West's first film, X, but shifts forward five years. The film follows MaXXXine's journey as she achieves her dream of Hollywood stardom after working in the adult industry. She secures a role in a horror film called The Puritan II and begins to make a name for herself. However, as things seem to settle, MaXXXine senses that she is being followed by a mysterious figure in leather. The fame brings danger, as evidenced by the murders of her friends, who were killed in mysterious ways with Satanic symbols carved into their bodies. MaXXXine seeks help from a private investigator named John Labat to track down the serial killer. The story builds suspense and mystery with each scene, culminating in a dramatic final twist.

The cast of MaXXXine is talented and includes:

Kevin Bacon as John Labat

Lily Collins as Molly Bennett

Charley Rowan McCain as Maxine Miller

Elizabeth Debicki as Elizabeth Bender

Michelle Monaghan as Det. Williams

Moses Sumney as Leon

Bobby Cannavale as Det. Torres

Giancarlo Esposito as Teddy Knight

Halsey as Tabby Martin

Simon Prast as Ernest Miller

Deborah Geffner as Elaine

Uli Latukefu as Shephard Turei

