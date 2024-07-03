Is MaXXXine Inspired By A True Story? Explored

After X, Ti West and Mia Goth's critically acclaimed horror trilogy comes to a thrilling conclusion with MaXXXine which roars into theaters on July 5, 2024. The scary story of this highly anticipated film, which is set in 1980s Hollywood, fascinates viewers. Director Ti West is well-known for his distinct horror style and ability to establish spooky settings. The success of the franchise has been greatly attributed to his use of visuals and storytelling. One question meanwhile arises, is the story based on a true event? Continue reading to know this.

Based on a true story?

The story follows aspiring actress Maxine Minx as she secures her big break in Hollywood. But a shadowy assassin who exposes the dark secrets of the stars is after them, threatening her dreams.

Does MaXXXine have a true story at its core? Like its predecessors X and Pearl, MaXXXine is a fictional work, but it takes inspiration from actual events. The infamous "Night Stalker," Richard Ramirez, served as an inspiration for the serial killer character.

Between 1984 and 1985, Ramirez terrorized California and was involved in at least 13 murders. His ruthless crime spree and haphazard choice of victims made a lasting impact.

The public's perception of home security and popular culture were greatly impacted by the case. Several documentaries and motion pictures have been made about his story.

To sum up, the excesses and culture of the 1980s served as inspiration for the drama, even though it is not based on actual events. The reference to the serial killer gives the story a genuine sense of authenticity.

What else do you need to know about the film?

Mia Goth returns to the role of adult film star Maxine Minx, who aspires to become a Hollywood star. The British actor previously starred in both X and its prequel, Pearl, which explored the origin story of the elderly killer behind X's massacre.

Giancarlo Esposito of Breaking Bad plays Minx's agent, and Elizabeth Debicki of The Crown plays The Puritan II's director. Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, and Kevin Bacon will play detectives. New cast members Lilly Collins, Moses Sumney, and Halsey also have roles that are being kept secret for the time being.

From the trailer, it appears that Maxine puts on a brave front and suggests she can handle any challenges that come her way. When the movie comes out and the story gets revealed, it will be interesting to see if she can actually pull that off.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, West said that MaXXXine is "probably" the final entry in the X franchise, though he didn't explicitly rule out a fourth movie.

