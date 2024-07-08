'I Like Taking Big Swings': Kevin Bacon Reveals How He Prepared For His Role In Ti West's Film MaXXXine

Kevin Bacon is stealing the spotlight with his role in director Ti West’s latest slasher horror trilogy final film, MaXXXine. Bacon portrays the character of private detective John Labat alongside his co-star Mia Goth, who reprised her role as Maxine Minx.

The actor recently revealed how he prepared himself for his villainous act. He shared how he worked with the film director on ideas for his character, noting that he likes taking 'big swings,' and said that West encouraged him to go as far as possible with his character. Read on further to know more details!

Kevin Bacon reveals how he prepared for his role in Ti West's film MaXXXine

Kevin Bacon is currently making headlines for his newly released projects, which include Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F and director Ti West's latest film MaXXXine. Bacon was initially interested in working with West on the third and final project in his horror X film trilogy.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, The Sleepers movie actor revealed how he collaborated with West to develop his character, Detective John Labat. He said West encouraged him to "go as far as possible," noting that the director assured him that if they went too far with the 'look, dialect, or performance,' he would help tone it down.

Recalling the process and how he prepared for his role, Bacon said, "Ti [West] is the type of person and director who is confident enough to be comfortable collaborating, so we started banging around some ideas." The actor shared that the director assured if they went too far, he would "protect" him, noting that he "trusted him" because of that.



Ti West shared that Kevin Bacon responded 'right away' when he offered him MaXXXine

In an interview with the British Film Institute, director Ti West recalled the casting process of Kevin Bacon in his movie MaXXXine. West revealed that he had been a "fan" of Bacon for a long time, noting that the actor also "allegedly" had been a fan of his movies, adding that he had never met the actor before they teamed up on his project.

The Pearl movie director further remarked that he decided to send him the script, noting that Bacon responded "right away, and we got on the phone and really hit it off."

Ti West added that Kevin Bacon was interested in taking on a role that was different from what he typically did, something a "little more outside the box," which allowed him to push his acting abilities further. He said the Hollow Man movie actor was excited about the opportunity, noting because "he’d never played a private eye."

MaXXXine is now out in theaters. The film follows Maxine Minx(Mia Goth), an aspiring actress and adult film star in 1980s Hollywood, who finally gets her big break. "But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past."

