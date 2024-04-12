How To Watch The Omen Movies In Order Of Their Release? Find Out As The First Hits Theatres

The First Omen, which serves as a prequel to the wildly popular series The Omen can now be seen in the theaters. Nearly 50 years after the first film of the series hit the big screen, The First Omen enjoys the star cast of Nell Tiger Free, Tawfeek Barhom, Sônia Braga, Ralph Ineson, and Bill Nighy, with the plot following the story of an American woman, sent to work in the church of Rome, in the process uncovers a conspiracy to bring about the birth of Antichrist.

The film garnered a positive reaction from audiences and critics alike, as lifelong fans of the series hit the theatres to cherish this moment. On the other hand, this release has sparked curiosity amongst new viewers about the other films in the series.

The Omen Movies in the order of their release:

Here is a guide for how to watch The Omen Films in the order of their release:

1. The Omen (1976): The first one in the series, The Omen is set in London, England, and follows the story of American diplomat Robert Thorn and his wife Kathy. Kathy, who is pregnant, goes into labor but loses her child in the process. But even before she is apprised of this tragedy, Robert is called by a hospital chaplain who suggests the couple adopt an orphan child instead. Robert agrees to the proposal but decides to keep it a secret, in fear of how Kathy would react to it. Kathy, still unaware of this, takes the baby home with Robert, and they decide to name him Damien. Time passes, and the couple starts to witness some shocking activities surrounding Damien. It is later revealed that Damien bears the mark of the beast, 666, and is the Antichrist.

2. Damien: Omen II (1978): The plotline picks up seven years after the events of the first movie. Damien Thorn is now living with his uncle and aunt. It is soon realized that no one is safe around this little child.

3. Omen III: The Final Conflict (1981): This takes place 21 years after the events of its prequel, and features a 33-year-old Damien as the CEO of an international conglomerate. Damien has made some peace with his lineage and is set to fulfill his destiny, but before that, he must halt the second coming of Christ.

4. Omen IV: The Awakening (1991): The series is moved to a small screen now for a TV film, and follows the story of a Virginia congressman, who adopts a little girl called Delia. Not much later, Delia seems to be stuck around a series of strange events.

5. The Omen (2006): The film series went on a hiatus after the release of Omen IV: The Awakening, and it returned in 2006 with a 20th Century Fox remake of the original version. This was made for the moviegoers who did not grow up with the original version. This, however, failed to make a mark at the box office.

6. The First Omen (2024): After the reboot failed to perform at the box office, the series once again went on a hiatus, and came back with an original entry. The story precedes the birth of Damien and features an American woman sent to work at a church in Rome.

