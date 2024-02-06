How To Watch This Year's Best Picture Oscar Nominees Online? Here's Where You Can Stream The Movies

The 2024 Oscar nominations, unveiled on January 23, sparked waves in the cinema and pop culture realms. For various reasons, the Oscars slated for March 10 no longer seem solely a Barbienheimer showdown. Oppenheimer leads with 13 nods, trailed by Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon with 11 and 10 nods respectively. Despite garnering commercial success, Barbie's eight nominations indicate a notable snub according to film experts. Nonetheless, the two 2023 blockbusters, generating substantial revenue, will contend for the Best Picture award alongside eight other contenders.

Setting aside debates over deserving nominees, cinephiles brace themselves for the 2024 Oscars with eager anticipation. For those gearing up for a movie marathon, here's where you can stream the Best Picture Oscar nominees.

Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer is up for most awards at the 2024 Oscars. It scored a total of 13 nominations including Best Director, Best Actor, and of course Best Picture. The historical drama by Christopher Nolan with Cillian Murphy in the titular role focuses on the development of nuclear weapons during World War II. The film clocks in with a three-hour run time and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and YouTube.

Barbie

Another biggie from 2023, Barbie directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie in the titular role is up for eight awards at the Oscars despite major snubs in the Best Director and Best Actress category. The modern-day take on the iconic plastic dolls grossed over $1 billion worldwide in terms of ticket sales and hence happens to be the biggest theatrical success of last year. If you are one of the few people on the gods green planet who has not yet watched the film, now would be the right time to do so. Barbie is available to stream on Max.

Past Lives

Tension between past lovers serves as the main plot of the Celine Song directorial Past Lives. The romantic drama is also nominated for its screenplay written by Song. The under-two-hour film can be streamed on Vudu, Amazon Prime and YouTube.

Anatomy of a Fall

Anatomy of a Fall chronicles the struggle of a woman on trial after her husband’s mysterious death. Sandra Hüller scored a Best Actress nomination at the 2024 Oscars for her leading role in the film. Justine Triet, the director of the French drama also secured the Best Director nomination. She happens to be the only woman on the Best Director Oscars nomination list this year. Stream Anatomy of a Fall on Amazon Prime and Vudu.

The Holdovers

Paul Giamatti is nominated for the Best Actor award at the Oscars for his role as a boarding school professor in the film. The Holdovers can be streamed on Peacock. Da’Vine Joy Randolph from the film is also nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role Award.

Maestro

Maestro directed and written by Bradley Cooper tells the love story of legendary conductor Leonard Bernstein and his wife Felicia Montealegre. For his lead role in the film, Bradley Cooper earned a Best Actor nomination at the Oscars. Carey Mulligan who plays Felicia Montealegre is also up for the Best Actress award. Maestro has seven Oscars nominations in total this year. The movie can be streamed on Netflix.

Killers of the Flower Moon

Directed by Martin Scorsese with Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead role, Killers of the Flower Moon centers around the tragic murder of the members of the Osage Nation in the 1920s in Oklahoma. Scorsese received his 10th Oscar nomination as a director courtesy of this film. Lily Gladstone is also nominated in the Best Actress category. The film can be streamed on Apple TV

Poor Things, American Fiction, and The Zone of Interest also feature on the Best Picture Oscar nomination list but the films have not yet been made available for streaming.

