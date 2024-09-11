How Was Justin Timberlake's First Impression of Matthew Lawrence During *NSYNC Set Visit? Boy Meets World Star Reveals

The male cast members of Boy Meets World seemingly shared a discomfort with *NSYNC as they visited their set, back when the 90’s sitcom was at its top. Recently, Matthew Lawrence appeared on an episode of the podcast Pod Meets World, where he recalled a few memories with hosts and ex-co-stars, Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle, and Rider Strong.

This was when he also went through the time when *NSYNC paid frequent visits to the set of the show.

“I found out years later when I bumped into Justin [Timberlake] that he thought I was not very nice,” Lawrence said of the What Goes Around Comes Around singer.

Lawrence then went on to express that Timberlake did not like him, about which he openly stated to the actor’s face. This was the time when Justin Timberlake had just stepped into his solo musical career, and his album Justified was released in 2002.

Further, the actor also recalled that he was very shy on the set as he had a crush on Danielle Fishel back then, on whom the members of *NSYNC kept hitting, as they visited the set of the sitcom.

“Just orbiting around Danielle in a constant circle,” Strong added.

With a laugh, Fishel added that she was wondering if Lawrence was going to bring that topic up. While talking during the interview, Danielle Fishel then also recalled having an idea of why Lawrence was awkward before.

Advertisement

Further, Strong recalled *NSYNC being on the set and all the male actors being mad at them just for being around.

Meanwhile, Strong also stated that Danielle would completely ignore all her cast mates once the boy band would step on the set, also adding that the actress would totally change around *NSYNC.

However, Friedle then joked that out of all the five members of the boy band who gave us songs such as I Want You Back and Pop, Danielle made a poor choice.

For those unversed, Danielle Fishel dated Lance Bass for about a year back then. However, it was in 2006 that Bass came out as gay.

Adding her side, Fishel joked that she felt comfortable as she knew nothing was going to happen between her and Bass.

Boy Meets World was a famous sitcom with 7 seasons. Here, Danielle Fishel played the role of Topanga Lawrence, Rider Strong played Shawn Hunter, Will Friedle played Eric Matthews, and Matthew Lawrence played Jack Hunter.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jessica Biel's Friends Criticize Justin Timberlake After DWI Arrest; Says 'Married To A Loser'