Jessica Biel's Friends Criticize Justin Timberlake After DWI Arrest; Says 'Married To A Loser'

Jessica Biel’s friends have little empathy to show for Justin Timberlake in light of his recent DWI arrest in New York. The Hollywood star’s pals aren’t going easy on Timberlake as a source revealed their intense reaction to the incident, with them allegedly calling her husband a “loser.”

The source also highlighted how Biel’s marriage to Timberlake was plagued with the pop star’s antics and speculated how many more it could withstand.

Jessica Biel’s friends condemn Justin Timberlake on DWI arrest

Days after Justin Timberlake’s DWI arrest made headlines, Jessica Biel’s pals have reportedly weighed in on the matter criticizing him for his misdemeanor, per RadarOnline.com.

A source talked to InTouch about their reaction saying the 42-year-old singer has failed to escape the “cheater label” slammed on him. The 7th Heaven star’s friends are terrified that Timberlake might break her heart once again.

The source revealed, “Do cheaters ever change? Her friends think she’s married to a loser and hate that so much of her life is taken up with trying to get Justin to stay on the straight and narrow.”

While pointing out that the 42-year-old actress’s sole efforts are certainly not enough, the source speculated, “If he keeps going down this path, their marriage will be over.”

Advertisement

What served as a “wake-up call” for the star couple was Justin Timberlake’s DWI arrest in Sag Harbor in Hamptons Village after a police officer caught him running over a stop sign, on June 18. The Prince of Pop also failed standard sobriety tests, as confirmed by a Sag Harbour police officer to Daily Mail.

Timberlake has denied allegations of drunk-driving his BMW, although, hotel staff and sources confirmed that they had seen the star getting “wasted” at the American Hotel with his friends. As stated in his arrest reports, he was described as having “bloodshot and glassy” eyes with unclear speech, per People.

The singer is still performing in his ongoing Forget Tomorrow World Tour and was released without bail for a later court hearing.

Did Justin Timberlake cheat on Jessica Biel?

With the “cheater” label still synonymous with Justin Timberlake, it is worth pondering upon how his name had been stained with it.

Advertisement

Before he and Biel tied the knot, media outlets confirmed the singer’s infidelity in 2010. A source told US Weekly at that time Timberlake was involved in a three-day fling with Olivia Munn. Though the singer denied the allegations, the news was confirmed by the outlet.

In 2019, the Memphis native was captured showing a PDA with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright. While there was nothing “inappropriate”, Timberlake later apologized in a public statement issued to his “amazing wife” and family for the embarrassing situation then.

“I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better,” he wrote in the statement posted on Instagram.

Likewise, the star's early romance with Britney Spears also ended with claims of infidelity with the latter spilling the beans in her memoir, The Woman in Me.

Despite all odds, Biel and Timberlake have been able to work through the ups and downs of their long romance. They got married in 2012 and welcomed two sons, Silas and Phineas.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Justin Timberlake Have Traces of Truvada and Poppers Drugs In His Blood When Detained? Here's What Happened