BUZZ: Did Robert Downey Jr Turn Down Deadpool & Wolverine After Reading His Part In Script?

Deadpool & Wolverine have brought back the old charm of Marvel, with the audience going gaga over Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman bonding on screen. Meanwhile, one of the most talked-about elements of the movie has been the cameo appearances of the veteran actors as they stepped into their iconic roles yet again. The Marvel movie also saw the return of Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth to the franchise.

Another one of the Marvel heroes who was about to make an appearance in the film was Robert Downey Jr. In a conversation with IndieWire, the scriptwriters of the film, Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, revealed that they had penned a draft of the movie with a part of Downey Jr. in it. The writers also claimed that they planned to bring the six main Avengers back on screen together.

However, the Oscar-winning actor turned down his part in the film, as clearly Marvel had other plans for the actor to be reintroduced in the franchise. Rhett Reese shared with the outlet that the Deadpool actor wrote the scene with Downey Jr. in the same room as him.

Reese confessed, “Ryan Reynolds wrote the scene with both of them, so in the hopes we could get Downey.” He further added, “But he also wanted Favreau, because they’re a great combo, and they were all in the scene together.”

Wernick shared with the portal that the scene involved Iron Man being present with Happy (Jon Favreau) in the interview room, where Wade Wilson stepped in to join the Avengers clan, in the first half of Deadpool & Wolverine.

Reese claimed that when Downey Jr. denied being part of the movie, that “was the only ‘no’ we’ve ever gotten, I think, in terms of people just saying, ‘Hey, I don’t want to do it.'”

The co-writer further added, “But, at the same time, I think Marvel had this ace in their hole, which is he’s about to come back in this different character. So, to have him be Tony Stark? Knowing that Doctor Doom was coming on the heels of that? It just didn’t make sense.”

The Marvel panel at the San Diego Comic-Con announced the return of the Oppenheimer star to the MCU but in the villainous suit of Dr. Doom. Additionally, Marvel Studios shared that the Russo Brothers will return to the director’s chair for the upcoming Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Deadpool & Wolverine is running successfully in theaters, and meanwhile, Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars will hit cinemas in May 2026 and May 2027, respectively.

