Hudson Joseph Meek, Teen Actor from Baby Driver, Dies at 16 Following Tragic Alabama Accident

Teen actor Hudson Joseph Meek, whose acting credits include the 2017 film Baby Driver and more, died after reportedly falling from a moving vehicle in Alabama last week. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the accident victim as Meek, 16, who sustained blunt force injuries when he fell in the 1900 block of Canyon Road in Vestavia Hills on Thursday, December 19, according to an AL.com report, which CBS affiliate WIAT and NBC affiliate WTVM also corroborated.

Local news outlets added that Meek was taken to UAB Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries two days after his fall. They also reported that Vestavia Hills PD is investigating the matter.

A Saturday, December 21, post on Meek’s Instagram account stated: “Our hearts are broken to share that Hudson Meek went home to be with Jesus tonight. His 16 years on this earth were far too short, but he accomplished so much and significantly impacted everyone he met.”

Besides Baby Driver, Meek, according to IMDb, also appeared in 2014’s TV movie The Santa Con, as well as the MacGyver reboot series, Genius, and most recently, The School. A published obituary for Meek also informs that several of his major motion picture and TV projects will be released in 2025.

The same obituary added that the teenager was a sophomore at Vestavia Hills High School and was a member of the school’s football team. In addition to acting and sports, Meek’s interests included sports, traveling, and being with his close friends.

The tribute defined Meek’s personality as “confident, convicted in his beliefs, spontaneous, and quick-witted,” who loved a good joke and was happiest when he made others laugh. Hudson reportedly thrived in settings that allowed him to meet and serve new people.

Meek is survived by his parents, his older brother, and other relatives.

