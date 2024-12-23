Who Was Art Evans? Beloved Actor From Die Hard 2 And A Soldier’s Story Dies At 82

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Art Evans, an actor best known for his roles in Die Hard 2 and A Soldier’s Story, passed away on December 21 at the age of 82. A representative confirmed that Evans died peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by family.

“We are heartbroken to share that Art has passed away,” his wife, Babe Evans, shared in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Please respect our privacy at this time. A memorial will be held for friends and family to attend at a later date. Thank you.”

Evans gained huge recognition for his role as Leslie Barnes in Die Hard 2. Barnes, an air traffic control tower employee, worked alongside Bruce Willis’ John McClane to thwart a group of terrorists in the action-packed film. His performance stood out for its intensity and depth.

Another significant role for Evans was in the 1984 drama A Soldier’s Story. He portrayed Private James Wilkie, starring alongside Denzel Washington and Adolph Caesar. The film, directed by Norman Jewison, was critically acclaimed.

Evans also appeared in several notable films, including Christine, Big Time, Youngblood, National Lampoon’s Class Reunion, Fright Night, School Daze, Bitter Harvest, Tales from the Hood, and Metro. In Christine (1983), one of his first credited roles, he played the first victim of the titular evil car.

In addition to his film work, Evans had an extensive television career. He appeared in popular shows such as MASH, Hill Street Blues, Monk, The X-Files, Family Matters, and A Different World. On A Different World, he played Mr. Johnson, the father of Ron Johnson (Darryl M. Bell).

Evans continued working into the 2000s, with roles in Anderson’s Cross (2010), Last Man Standing (2011), and the comedy series Real Husbands of Hollywood. Over the course of his 40-year career, he amassed more than 120 acting credits.

Arthur James Evans was born on March 27, 1942, in Berkeley, California. His acting journey began at Frank Silvera’s Theater of Being in his hometown. One of his earliest standout performances was in The Amen Corner, a stage play that transferred to Broadway in 1965.

Evans is survived by his wife, Babe Evans, and his son, Ogadae. He was preceded in death by his son Sage, who passed away in 2016.

