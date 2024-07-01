'Huge And Achy': Mae Whitman Shares Update On Final Weeks Of Pregnancy; Check Out Her Post HERE

Actress and podcaster Mae Whiteman announced her pregnancy on May 12 saying that this year’s mothers’ day is quite different. Following the revelation, she received congratulations and well wishes from several fellow actresses and actors. Now she has an update as the final few weeks of her pregnancy are approaching.

Mae Whiteman’s pregnancy update

In a heartwarming Instagram post on June 30th, the 36-year-old star, known for her roles in shows like Good Girls and The Duff, uploaded a collection of photos showcasing her relaxing babymoon moments.

The pictures showed Whitman, 36, in a number of poses from the trip, such as one in which she was shown exposing her belly while lying on her back in bed and another in which she was wearing a vibrant plaid shirt in shades of blue and green.

The Duff star also posted pictures of the ocean, a full breakfast tray, and videos of a record player at the hotel she stayed at, along with footage from a Third Eye Blind concert she attended. Whitman captioned the post, "8 month update I am huge and achy but happy especially because we got to take a wee 'babymoon' god help me to Laguna for a couple days and stayed at the loveliest chicest place @hoteljoaquin."

She stated that she had eaten granola, floated in the warm pool, enjoyed the taste of salty seawater, and described the experience of falling asleep to the sound of crashing waves as really such a nice weekend.

Is Mae Whiteman married?

Mae Whitman has always been private about her dating life, leaving fans guessing about her baby's father after her pregnancy announcement.

Over the years, Mae has been in a few notable public relationships. She had relationships with Canadian actor Dov Tiefenbach, actor Landon Pigg, and Peter Krause of 9-1-1 fame. The latter relationship is said to have ended in 2014. Rumors also circulated regarding a 2002 liaison with child actor Haley Joel Osment.

Many of Mae Whitman's fans are still fascinated by her personal life, even in spite of her outstanding career accomplishments. She doesn't seem to be dating anyone at the moment. It is plausible, though, that she is maintaining some privacy by keeping a possible partner hiding from the public. Although rare in Hollywood, this practice is not unheard of.

