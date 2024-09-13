Hugh Grant Opens Up On Reasons Behind Turning Down Big Budget Movies In His Career; Says, ‘I Thought They Were Insufficient’

Hugh Grant is opening up about being skeptical in his choices when it comes to performing a role in the movie. The Hollywood star, in conversation with Vanity Fair, claimed that he has turned down multiple big-budget movies over the course of his career as he found them insufficient in one way or another. The actor went on to reveal that the roles he rejected were all hail from big production studios. However, Grant did not feel the connection and had to turn them down.

As the Notting Hill star sat down for a conversation with the media portal, he stated, “I’ve turned down a few that I thought were insufficient in quality or independence allowed to the filmmakers—you felt like a big corporation [was] breathing down the neck of these filmmakers, and I don’t want to make that decision.”

He went on to add, “I asked them bluntly. I quizzed the directors. You can tell quite early on, since you might have a few ideas about the part before you’ve signed up—you suggest things, and you can tell if there’s a lot of pushback from noncreative executives.”

While the actor does not have regrets over any of the other films he rejected, expect for the Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Theives, which Grant believes was a good movie. While the film did well on the box-office, it did not exceed the expectations of the production house so as to laugh a franchise over the success.

Meanwhile, talking about the movie that lost on its audience, the Four Weddings and a Funeral actor stated, “Why didn’t anyone do market research before?” He further added, “I think that’s what went wrong: Basically, people just thought, I don’t want to see a film about this game. Why had no one asked the public?”

On the work front, the 64-year-old actor is all set to reprise his role of Daniel Cleaver in the fourth Bridget Jones movie, Mad About the Boy. After initially denying to return to the franchise, Grant got onboard after loving the script. He said, “It’s absolutely the best [Bridget Jones book], and I think it’s very funny and very, very moving. I’m not in a lot; I did a week’s work, that’s it... But when you see the film, you’ll be very moved.”

The fourth Bridget Jones movie will hit theaters on February 14, 2025.

