Hugh Grant Is Upset Over ‘Unbearable’ Closure Of Local Movie Theater; Shares Disappointment On Social Media

Hugh Grant prefers theaters over streaming platforms!

The closure of a local UK theater was announced earlier this month, and the Notting Hill actor expressed his disappointment on X (formerly Twitter). Cineworld announced the closing of Picturehouse theater chains, including Grant’s beloved Fulham Road cinemas.

Hugh Grant mourns the closure of his beloved theater

The British actor was frustrated over the closure of a beloved 94-year-old theater in the UK. “Fulham Rd cinema closing after 94 years. Strangely unbearable,” Grant wrote. “Let’s all sit at home and watch ‘content’ on ‘streaming.’ While scrolling. Miserable face emoji,” he continued.

Considering Grant is from Hammersmith, London, losing the country’s iconic theater that presumably must have been close to his heart and reminiscent of his childhood—his slamming its closure is understandable.

Several other personalities from the movie or TV industry resonated with Grant’s sentiment and reacted sentimentally to his post.

Broadcaster Terry Christian wrote: “Lived around the corner from a cinema as a kid – like something magic. We used to walk around and look at the stills of what was showing and imagine. Should protect them like the French do.”

Actor Michael Warburton called the action “damnably sad and infuriating in equal measure.” He added that these places should be treasured because once they are gone, they never come back.

Advertisement

Hugh Grant’s upcoming projects

The Bridget Jones Diary actor was most recently seen in Warner Bros.’ Wonka musical, starring Timothee Chalamet, which became a box office hit with $632 million worldwide. He also appeared in Jerry Seinfeld’s directorial debut, Unfrosted, which premiered on Netflix.

His upcoming projects include A24’s horror movie Heretic and the fourth and final installment of the Bridget Jones franchise titled Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, where he’ll be reprising his role of Daniel Cleaver—set to release next year.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor opened up about the fourth sequel. “I'll tell you what, I think this script for the fourth Bridget is the best one of the four. And, in fact, one of the best scripts I have read for in a long time,” he said.

Grant promised that the audience would witness a film that’s funny and emotionally charged at the same time.