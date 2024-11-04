'I Always Ask Guys If They’d...': Olivia Rodrigo Reveals the Question She Uses to Gauge Compatibility on First Dates

Olivia Rodrigo doesn’t play when it comes to gauging compatibility on first dates. To make sure she isn’t wasting her time with the wrong guy, she says she asks one specific question. What question, you ask? Well, the Vampire singer revealed in a recent interview with Netflix that a guy’s readiness to go on a space tour tells her everything she needs to know about him.

Discussing the meaning behind the many T-shirts she donned on stage during her Guts World Tour, including one that read “Dump Him,” which Rodrigo said is a “classic homage to Miss Britney Spears,” the singer went on to reveal the question she asks to assess if her date is a red flag.

“The biggest red flag… okay, this is a very oddly specific question that I ask guys on first dates,” she began. “I always ask them if they would want to go to space.”

If they say yes, Rodrigo says she doesn’t date them.

“I just think if you want to go to space, you’re a little too full of yourself,” she explained.

Elsewhere during her conversation with the streaming giant, which became home to her Guts World Tour movie, the songstress also revealed that Sex and the City is one of her favorite shows. She shared that she is an uncompromising and unwavering Team Aiden supporter. The character, for those who may not know, was played by John Corbett.

“Mr. Big sucks,” she said of Chris Noth’s character, who served as the other love interest for Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw. Rodrigo, however, also acknowledged that “we’ve all dated guys like that.”

Rodrigo, for her part, is currently dating Louis Partridge. Photos emerged of them kissing in NYC last December. The Sour singer accompanied the Enola Holmes star to the Venice Film Festival this past August. Partridge also seemingly confirmed they are spending time together when he posted a photo of her in a carousel in October. He also appeared to accompany her to the Philippines, her ancestral homeland, where she performed for the first time the same month.

