Olivia Rodrigo may not have been well-known to many a few years ago, but you certainly know her now. Olivia shot to fame at the young age of 17 with the release of her debut single, Drivers License, in 2021.

In a relatively short period of time, the 20-year-old has established herself a popular actor and singer. She was also recognized as the 2022 Woman of the Year by Billboard and the 2021 Entertainer of the Year by TIME.

The singer who has amassed millions of fans also has earned a lot of wealth because of her music. Let's take a look at Olivia Rodrigo's net worth in 2024!

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Olivia Rodrigo is an American singer who has a net worth of $16 million. She earned this money via her acting career—particularly with Disney—and from her singing career. This is most likely just the beginning for the talented singer/actress!

Olivia Rodrigo's estimated net worth at the beginning of January 2021 was $500,000. She undoubtedly earned millions of dollars a year, given that she is now worth $16 million, just over three years later.

Olivia Rodrigo first gained recognition as an actress for her roles in a number of Disney series. Olivia received three Grammy Awards for Sour, her debut studio album, which was released by Geffen Records in May 2021.

On February 20, 2003, Olivia Isabel Rodrigo was born in Murrieta, California. Temecula is the town where she grew up. Her mother's family is German/Irish, and her father's side is Filipino. Olivia's mother teaches in a school, and her father does family therapy.

Olivia started taking voice and acting training at the age of six, and she soon started participating in regional theatrical plays. At twelve, she enrolled in guitar lessons, spurred on by her parents' passion for 1990s alternative bands such as Green Day, No Doubt, and Pearl Jam.

Olivia soon started looking for professional acting roles and was able to secure some modeling and commercial work. One of the first major successes was an Old Navy commercial.

Olivia received an opportunity to play the lead part of Paige Olvera in the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark for the 2016 season. She co-starred with Jake Paul in the series. Olivia then acted in every season of the show from 2016 to 2019.

In 2019 Olivia played Nini Salazar-Roberts in the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Coming to music career, the first song she released was Drivers License on January 8, 2021. The song, which she co-wrote, rapidly shattered Spotify's record for the most daily plays of a non-holiday tune.

She released Deja Vu, her second single, on April 1, 2021. This song had its Billboard debut at #8. Olivia became the first artist in history to have two consecutive releases debut in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.

June 2023 saw the release of the lead single from her second album, Guts, Vampire, which became her third single to debut at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. The second single, Bad Idea Right?, made it into the US and UK top 10 in August 2023.

