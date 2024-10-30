Olivia Rodrigo Reveals She 'Got In Trouble' With Law First Time In Life Over Mistaken Identity; Here's What Happened

It was surely ‘Brutal’ out there for Olivia Rodrigo when she got into trouble with the law for the first time in her life over mistaken identity. The singer revealed the hilarious instance during her recent interview.

The songstress, who completed her Guts World Tour tour in October, arrived on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to promote her tour’s film, streaming on Netflix on October 29, Tuesday.

Rodrigo revealed to Fallon, “I got in trouble with the law for the first time in my life.” The songstress added, “We were going from Canada to, like, Portland or something.” She said that they were at the border control and she gave them her passport and after seeing that, “they're like, 'OK, whatever.'” Then they knocked on the door and said they needed Olivia.

The Driver’s License vocalist thought that her name was called because maybe their daughter wanted an autograph. She then told Fallon that it was 3 a.m. and she came out being "delirious,” and she was taken to an interrogation room, where there was a huge officer with a gun.

Rodrigo was asked by the cop if she had been arrested prior and she told him that she had not. He then asked her if she was sure. The pop star revealed that she gaslighted herself into thinking that maybe she was arrested and she had forgotten it.

She revealed that the officer told her that she could end up in prison for lying to a federal officer. The singer expressed to Fallon that she freaked out and thought that she was not going to be let in America. She revealed that she was terrified and was experiencing a panic attack.

The Traitor songstress shared that after 30 minutes of interrogation, the cop looked at her and asked what her name was, and she answered by saying her full name and spelling out her last name.

The officer seemigly realised that he had misidentified the vocalist. He told her that there was a girl of the same age, who appeared just like her, and she had been arrested many times. He told Rodrigo that her name was Olivia Rodriguez. The singer expressed to the host that she was “pissed.”

