‘I Always Liked…’: The Boys' Antony Starr Revealed His Favorite Superhero Movie, And It’s Not From DC

The Boys actor Antony Starr has his loyalties divided!

Despite playing the leading antagonist, Homelander, a character based on DC comics, Starr’s first and favorite superhero film is from Marvel! The actor especially loved the first Avengers for its “well-balanced” storyline, direction, and editing. However, he also shared his hot take on one of the fondest superheroes from the DC universe!

Antony Starr on his favorite superhero movie

Speaking at the Denver 2024 Fan Expo, the actor revealed his favorite superhero movie is 2012's Marvel's The Avengers. “I love the first Avengers. The very first Avengers movie I thought that was excellent,” he said.

The Avengers franchise wreaked havoc at the box office by bringing together the incredible Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Hulk, and Thor. Starr believes that even though the franchise had so many huge actors, the storyline was effortlessly spread across, justifying each character arc.

“It was spread across the story, the way they shot it and directed it, it was so well-balanced because, you know, your tendency is to want to cut to Robert Downey Jr. at all times or Mark Ruffalo," he added.

Although he picked a Marvel movie, DC’s legendary character Batman was always his favorite growing up. However, lately, he has realized that the character is just a rich dude with advanced gadgets and a butler.

"I always liked Batman. Yeah, but then I got older and I went 'Actually, he's just a dude,'” Starr continued. “He's just a guy running around in a bat outfit, like with some fancy toys and a chip on his shoulder about money.” Now, that’s a hot take from someone who belongs to the franchise!

Starr agrees with The Boys franchise ending with season 5

Amazon Prime Video’s hit superhero series The Boys has wrapped season 4 and is headed for its grand finale in season 5! Starr, who plays the leader of the rogue superhero antagonists, thinks it's best that the show’s coming to a natural conclusion.

“I'm very conscious that I want us to go out on a really positive, strong note,” he said. The actor believes that pushing the series for an extra season might have fallen flat, and that’s not something the cast and crew deserve to take back with them.

“On behalf of everyone that works on the show, I think we deserve to go out with our heads up,” he added. Although it was unanimous to end the show after its fifth season, Starr admitted that saying goodbye was “hard.”

“It's been such a ride together with this group of people that it'll be very sad. It'll be a sad day to hang up the spandex,” he added.

The first four seasons of The Boys are available to stream on Amazon Prime.