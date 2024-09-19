‘I Am Different’: Kate Winslet Reveals She's Nothing Like Her Iconic Characters Rose And Iris Amid Lee Release

Kate Winslet is reflecting on her past iconic characters amidst her upcoming release, Lee, a gripping war drama that will hit the screens next month. In conversation with Times Radio, the actress talked about her role in this new war film while also reminiscing about her characters, Rose and Tilly from Titanic and Dressmaker, respectively.

Winslet humbly shared that while her roles have made a major impact on the audience and pop culture, she believes she is nothing like the characters she portrayed on screen.

During her interview, the Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind actress passionately described her roles as “headstrong” and “gutsy.” Winslet stated, “I’m different; I don’t think I’ve ever played anyone who's actually like me at all. It’s really bizarre.”

She further stated, “Although at the time that I’ve played those characters, I definitely look for similarities between myself and that person.” However, the Hollywood star candidly claimed that she did not find a lot of similarities between herself and the roles she played in the past, as the actress gave the example of her character, Mare Sheehan, with whom she did not really connect and claims to have entirely invented the character.

She went on to say that after playing Lee in her upcoming movie, she has “gone through this process that I do have that same kind of just-determined spirit.”

She added, “I had a lot more defiance, I think, when I was younger; I think I had to stick up for myself a lot more back in those days but the culture in the film industry has changed so much. That isn’t the case anymore, but my passion and determination, I do think, probably do match Lee Miller’s.”

As for the film Lee, Winslet will portray the role of Vogue model turned war photographer in the film. As for the plot of the film, the synopsis reads, “The story of photographer Elizabeth `Lee' Miller, a fashion model who became an acclaimed war correspondent for Vogue magazine during World War II.”

In addition to Winslet, the movie stars Andy Samberg, Marion Cottilard, Jude Law, Andrea Riseborough, and James Murray. Lee is scheduled to hit theaters on September 20.

