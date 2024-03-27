What Role Did Sydney Sweeney Play In Pretty Little Liars? Find Out As Cast Gets Shocked Over Her Cameo During Epic Cons Chicago

It seems the stars of "Pretty Little Liars" had a case of amnesia when it came to a certain Euphoria sensation's cameo in their show. During the Epic Cons Chicago fan convention, cast members Ashley Benson, Troian Bellisario, Keegan Allen, and Torrey DeVitto—known for their roles as Hannah Marin, Spencer Hastings, Toby Cavanaugh, and Melissa Hastings—were left dumbfounded when questioned about Sydney Sweeney's appearance in the series finale of the Freeform hit.

PEOPLE reported that moderator Arielle Kebbel asked the crowd in footage captured by a fan , “Is this true? Who does she play? She doesn’t have a name. No one cared about her back then. Got ya.”

“I’m in the Twilight Zone,” a shocked Devitto, 39, responded. “What?”

Actor in Disbelief Over Co-Star's Surprise Cameo; Fans Left Bewildered

Despite the revelation, Keegan Allen, 34, remained incredulous, exclaiming, "I'm gonna look this up. This is blowing my mind!" Sydney Sweeney portrayed Willa, a high school student who mysteriously disappeared, in the series finale of the hit show back in 2017. When fans inquired about the significance of Sweeney's cameo, Torrey DeVitto joked, "Well, they didn't even know she was in the show."

“I think that’s probably Marlene [King ] setting up the generation and when we ended our show, it wasn’t like it was going to be immediately spun off,” Bellisario explained. “I imagine that was her just saying, the story continues.”Actor's Shocking Discovery Sends Fans Reeling; Co-Stars Stunned by Surprise Cameo

After confirming Sydney Sweeney's appearance on the show, the realization hit Keegan Allen, 34, like a ton of bricks. He paced back and forth on stage, hands on his head, in utter disbelief. As he displayed his phone to his former co-stars, Troian Bellisario remarked, "I remember this," while he exclaimed, "It's her." Overwhelmed by the discovery, he could only mutter, "Dude. What is the world, dude? Bro, bro."

Troian Bellisario Clarifies Spinoff Speculation: 'Story Could Continue with a Fun Twist

When questioned about the spinoff series featuring Sydney Sweeney, Troian Bellisario clarified, "It wasn't that it just didn't get picked up... We concluded our show, and there were no immediate plans for a spinoff. It was more of Marlene's way to suggest that the story could continue, adding a fun twist to the ending. It happens all the time in storytelling."

Unveiling the Mysteries of 'Pretty Little Liars': From ABC Family to Freeform and Beyond

"Pretty Little Liars," which aired its final season in June 2017, originally premiered in 2010 on ABC Family (now Freeform), boasting a total of 160 episodes. Created by I. Marlene King and based on Sara Shepard's book series, the show followed a group of friends haunted by the mysterious "A." As they unravel the truth behind their friend Alison DiLaurentis's disappearance, they uncover deeper secrets and horrors than they ever imagined.

The success of "Pretty Little Liars" led to several spinoffs on Freeform, including "The Perfectionists" and "Ravenswood." Additionally, a Max reboot titled "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" debuted in 2022, focusing on a fresh mystery. The series garnered enough interest to secure a second season, promising more thrills and twists for fans.

Pretty Little Liars Cast Reunites for Charity Gala, Spreading Love and Nostalgia

Since the show ended, some original cast members, including Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, and Lucy Hale, 34, have reunited at various events. Last year, the trio came together to attend the charity Every Day Action's casino night-themed gala in March 2023, where they shared a heartwarming photo together.

Bellisario took to Instagram to share the photo, captioning it, "mini reunion for an amazing cause." The creator of Pretty Little Liars showed her love by commenting with three red heart emojis on Bellisario's post.

Meanwhile, Benson also shared a snapshot from the gala, captioning it, "My girls 🖤 last night."

Pretty Little Liars is available to stream in full on Max.

