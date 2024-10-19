'I Can Celebrate Her': Andrew Garfield Opens Up To Elmo About Coping With His Mom’s Loss In A Special Way

We have seen Andrew Garfield in all cheering roles, from Tik, TIk… Boom! to The Amazing Spider-Man, but the actor has a lot to share when it comes to talking about grief. Garfield, who lost his mother not so long ago, was recently seen appearing in a video clip where he was talking to the famous Sesame Street muppet, Elmo.

In this social media clip, where the Hackshaw Ridge actor and the Muppet came to amaze the fans, Garfield recalled the tough and emotional period of his life. The Under the Silver Lake actor spoke to Elmo about the time he had lost his mother back in 2019.

For those who do not know, Garfield had lost his mom, Lynn, who fought a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

In this October 18 video, which was shared on X (formerly Twitter), Elmo asked the 41-year-old actor how he was doing.

While they were seen sitting together on a stoop, Garfield said that he was super excited and happy to see him.

However, in the further conversation, The Social Network star then went on to ask Elmo if he was sure to listen to his words. When the actor was reassured by Elmo, Garfield did make the muppet and the viewers watching the clip emotional.

Andrew Garfield went on to say that he was missing his mother a lot, adding that it was not too long ago that she had passed away.

With Elmo saying he was “really sorry to hear that, Mr. Andrew,” the Silence actor asked him to not apologize, adding it’s “okay to miss somebody."

Garfield then stated that sadness is a gift, also calling it a “lovely thing to feel in a way because it means you really loved somebody when you miss them.”

The Never Let Me Go actor then also stated that whenever he misses his mother, he remembers all their cuddles and hugs. The actor further continued that he is happy about all the memories that he created with his mother and the whole family, including his brothers.

“So when I miss her, I remember it’s because she made me so happy. So I can celebrate her, and I can miss her at the same time,” Andrew Garfield stated to Elmo.

The actor also stated that Elmo was his mother’s favorite.

It was when Garfield was filming The Eyes of Tammy Faye that he had to leave the set to be by his mother’s side in England when she’d passed away.

