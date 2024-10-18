'He's a Real…': Andrew Garfield Talks About His Experience with Mel Gibson While Working on Hacksaw Ridge

Andrew Garfield is showing support for Mel Gibson, with whom he worked on the 2016 legendary film Hacksaw Ridge. Reflecting on the great talent that the Lethal Weapon star holds, Garfield referred to him as “an amazing filmmaker,” who deserves to keep making epic entries.

The Amazing Spider-Man star also mentioned that Gibson is someone who has a “compassionate heart” and someone who has worked on himself by healing deeply.

Further in the interview with PEOPLE, the Social Network actor mentioned that he and Mel Gibson had many conversations before they worked on the 2016 film.

For those unversed, Gibson had made anti-Semitic comments during a 2006 arrest for DUI. Speaking about his time collaborating with the Mad Max star, Garfield recalled that people have the ability to heal themselves from the past, and that people can change with time and also get help.

He then stated, “I learned that everyone deserves respect. And that people deserve second chances, third chances, fourth chances. That none of us are infallible."

Talking about Gibson’s talent as a director, Garfield stated that Gibson is someone who knows what is right or wrong, a filmmaker who can feel the movie, and also a person who would come from behind the monitor with his eyes wet.

“I just really trusted him. And he's a visceral storyteller, so he can feel... He's like he can't help but feel everything. He's a real empathetic guy," the We Live in Time actor stated.

Back when he was arrested for DUI, Mel Gibson apologized, also mentioning that there was no excuse and that there should be no tolerance for any person who holds anti-Semitic views.

Talking about Hackshaw Ridge, the spectacular film was about Desmond Doss played by Andrew Garfield, who was a famous World War II soldier.

The soldier who was known to be the medic of his battalion was a pacifist, and as shown in the movie, denied carrying a gun during his tour of duty.

Besides, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star, the project even starred Luke Bracey, Sam Worthington, Teresa Palmer as well as Vince Vaughn, Hugo Weaving, and more great names.

