Will Andrew Garfield Return As Spider-Man? Find Out As Actor Blurts Out Conditions For Donning The Suit Again

Andrew Garfield is open to donning the Spider-Man suit again on the big screen but has set some conditions. If these are met, the actor would consider revisiting the role.

In a conversation with People Magazine, Garfield discussed his upcoming film We Live In Time and shared insights about his experience playing the superhero in Marvel films. Speaking about the Spider-Man franchise, The Social Network actor revealed that all he requires is a good environment to bring the character back to life.

Elaborating on what it would take for him to take up the role again, Garfield said, “I think what it would take is a great idea, a great concept. Something that is surprising and odd and fun and joyful. It has to be worthwhile.”

He also reflected on his experience working with Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man: No Way Home, saying, “I think we had such a great time on that last one that you want to just go, ‘Okay, leave it. It was great. It worked. It was a risk, and it really, really worked.’”

In the Marvel movie mentioned above, the 41-year-old actor donned the Spider-Man suit for the first time since The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in 2014. That film followed the story of Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy, played by Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone.

Meanwhile, fans were reminded of Gwen Stacy’s death scene in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 during Spider-Man: No Way Home, as Garfield’s character saves a falling MJ (Zendaya) in a similar way.

Further discussing his experience of sharing the screen with Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire, the Under the Silver Lake actor praised the foresight of the filmmakers and the idea of bringing all three Spider-Men together in one film.

Speaking about the conditions for returning to the red webbed suit, Garfield admitted, “I would 100 percent come back if it was the right thing, if it’s additive to the culture, if there’s a great concept or something that hasn’t been done before—something unique, odd, and exciting that you can really sink your teeth into.” He added, “I love that character, and it brings joy. If part of what I bring is joy, then I’m joyful in return.”

Meanwhile, the actor is currently focusing on his upcoming romantic drama We Live in Time, in which he stars alongside Florence Pugh. The movie is set to hit theaters on January 1, 2025.

