'I Don't Have a House': Will.i.am Reveals He Lives in a Hotel Room

Will.i.am, the Grammy-winning musician and tech investor, has chosen an unconventional way of life. Speaking at the AfroTech conference in Houston, he revealed that despite his wealth and success, he doesn’t own a home and instead lives out of hotels. This decision, he explains, reflects his perspective on achievement as a continuous journey rather than a final destination.

Will.i.am credits his humble beginnings in a South Los Angeles housing project as the driving force behind his ambition. Recalling memories of his mother collecting food stamps and the dangers of his neighborhood, he shared how those experiences shaped his relentless desire to succeed. While excelling in music with hits like “Boom Boom Pow” and “I Gotta Feelin’,” he has also made waves in the tech world as the founder and CEO of Fyi.AI, an app designed to simplify digital life by integrating various functions into one platform.



Despite his success, Will.i.am remains deeply committed to giving back to his roots. Inspired by a 2005 tsunami relief effort and the documentary Waiting for Superman, he established robotics and college access programs in underserved schools, which have now expanded to over 500 institutions. These initiatives have helped students from his community graduate from top universities like Stanford and Dartmouth with promising career opportunities, breaking cycles of poverty and neglect.

For Will.i.am, success isn’t about material possessions or settling down but about continuously pushing boundaries and creating opportunities for others. While he’s yet to find the home that symbolizes “making it,” his commitment to uplifting his community and driving innovation speaks volumes about the legacy he’s building.

