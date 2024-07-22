‘I Don't Think So’: David Arquette Responds To Rumors About His Cameo In Upcoming Scream 7

David Arquette dashes hopes of his character’s return to the Scream franchise!

The actor played Dewey Riley in the slasher horror film for five straight installments. Although Arquette’s character didn’t survive the events of the 2022 Scream film, fans were hoping for his appearance in a flashback or dream sequence. Unfortunately, he will not return in any capacity!

David Arquette will not be returning for Scream 7

The Scream franchise has been thriving since the success of Scream VI, which scored the biggest opening weekend box office for the entire franchise in 2023.

Amid the anticipation of its seventh installment, the former star of the film was asked by a fan about his character’s return “in any form” during his appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday, July 21.

“I don't think so — I mean, I don't know!” he said with a laugh. “I guess there's a chance, but I haven't gotten any calls or anything.” He also denied that returning star Neve Campbell, who played the final-girl role of Sidney Prescott, "spilled any tea" about the sequel.

In April 2023, Arquette told Variety that he felt “FOMO” while watching the sixth installment of the film franchise that also featured Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera. “It was hard for me to do it, but I also knew I wanted to see it…I loved it,” he said.

Advertisement

Neve Campbell’s return to Scream 7

Cambell’s character, Sidney Prescott, survived the events of the 2022 Scream, yet she was missing from the sixth film, which featured returning star Courtney Cox. In June 2022, Cambell released a statement explaining her exit.

"I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise," the statement read.

However, in March 2024, she released a statement confirming her return to the seventh installment following the exits of newer franchise stars Barrera and Ortega. "I've lived with Sidney for 30 years, and I'm really, really grateful to get to go back to it," she told People in May about rejoining the franchise.

There is no specified release date for Scream 7, but it is likely to hit theaters in late 2024 or early 2025.