'I Don't Want Them': John Cena Reveals Why He Does Not Have Kids

The name John Cena has been synonymous with WWE stardom over the years, and people in literally almost every part of the world love him. With his gigantic personality, an array of championship titles, and undeniably strong relationship with the audience-particularly the life of Cena outside the ring is much more profound and filled with contemplation.

In a rather astonishing and conscious turn of events, against his rampant popularity and the love he gets all over the world, particularly from kids, Cena has chosen not to become a father. That is an unusual choice for one in his position and invites further reflection on the motivations and circumstances that have brought him to this particular path.

Why John Cena does not want kids?

More recently, John Cena made some rare personal revelations about the route to marriage, more importantly, the subject of children-when recently speaking with Club Shay Shay. During the podcast, Cena shared that early in his relationship with now-wife Shay Shariatzadeh, he broached what he refers to as "uncomfortable conversations." These were critical discussions that one needed to have had during the first or second dates with someone and to have laid a runway for the future. "I opened with a few uncomfortable conversations," Cena shared, explaining meaningful life choices are aired early. With both he and Shariatzadeh openly communicating about these topics, they worked through a lot of stuff that could have popped up in the early parts of their relationship and thus set a concrete base for their marriage.

Advertisement

On kids, too, Cena has been honest with himself and others. During an interview with host Shannon Sharpe, Cena let out that he was never ready for kids, and if he were to do it, then he would have to commit fully to raising them. "I don't think I'm personally ready, nor will I ever be ready, to invest the time it needs to be a great parent. I want to live life," Cena is quoted as saying, openly admitting the fact that his current life and aspirations just do not mesh with those of a father. Regardless, he remains committed to an eventful life and one full of following his interests.

"I don't want them," Cena says in the interview.

This isn't the first time that Cena has discussed not wanting children. In 2022, he made an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show where he said much of the same-although many had told him what a great father he would ultimately make. "You have to have passion for it. You have to have fuel for it," said Cena, comparing the role of being a parent with the role of any other profession that requires devotion and love for it. He continued that as it is, he has the best partner and husband for Shariatzadeh, and being the best father, on top of that, demands a lot of work to have nice family relations with loved ones, so it was already out of the question.

Advertisement

However, there is no possibility that Cena will somehow enter into parenthood, but it does not mean that he has not had some presence of fatherhood in his life; through the works of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which grants the wishes of terminally ill children, Cena has managed to meet his fulfilling works. It is his foundation work that keeps him happy and gives him that connection; it gives him an avenue to affect the children's lives without all the responsibilities that come along with being a father. "I love that joy and I love that connection and that's where I'm at right now, " Cena said quite candidly to show how complicated a decision it is for him to start a family, and more so the pressure exerted upon him from all those in the outside world.

Mutual understanding and respect define Cena's relationship with Shariatzadeh, whom he married in October 2020 after being with for more than a year. Cena was earlier engaged to WWE star Nikki Bella, with whom he broke up after seven years in 2018. There, too, the breakup was handled rather gracefully and respectfully. "While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another," they shared on Instagram at the time, asking for privacy as they went through the transition process.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: John Cena Opens Up On Not-So-Good Relationship With His Father; ‘Before I Forgive…’