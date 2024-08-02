'I Feel Really Lucky...': Matt Damon Opens Up About Collaborating With Casey Affleck In Heist Film The Instigators

Matt Damon recently revealed his experience collaborating with Casey Affleck in their latest heist comedy film, The Instigators, which he co-produced with Ben Affleck. The duo has previously worked on a few projects, including Oscar-winning drama Good Will Hunting and Ocean's Eleven. On Wednesday, Damon and Affleck attended the movie's New York premiere along with director Doug Liman and other cast members.

At the premiere, the Oppenheimer actor spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and opened up about his experience sharing the screen with his longtime friend Casey Affleck, saying, "I think just 43 years into this friendship, it’s just the joy of doing what we love, but being able to do it together. It just doesn’t get any better than that." In the movie, he plays the role of Rory, while Affleck portrays the character of Cobby.

The Last Duel movie actor further mentioned that he feels "really lucky" to be able to still be making films at this level with people that he gets to collaborate with, noting, "But when some of them are the people that have been my closest and dearest friends for over four decades, it’s a really special thing."

Casey Affleck co-wrote The Instigators with Chuck MacLean as he told the outlet at the premiere that he "didn't take any writing courses ahead of tackling the script." The actor said that, instead, he learned how to write by reading many scripts and being around them, noting that he wanted to get his ideas out of his head before "they just collect in there and start to clutter." He continued, "So the process for me is done in fits and spurts and just trying to get it all out, put it all down on the page.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Matt Damon Would Give THIS Parenting Advice Over Being A ‘Girl Dad’; Find Out Here

According to the official synopsis, Doug Liman's heist comedy follows Rory (Damon) and Cobby (Casey Affleck), a father and an ex-con who team up to steal money from a corrupt politician. When their plan fails, they convince Rory’s therapist (played by Hong Chau) to help them escape through the city, "where they must put aside their differences and work together to evade capture — or worse."

Meanwhile, The Instigators is now out in theaters. The movie also features Paul Walter Hauser, Michael Stuhlbarg, Ving Rhames, Hong Chau, Alfred Molina, Toby Jones, and Ron Perlman, among many other talented stars.