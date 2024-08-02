Matt Damon Would Give THIS Parenting Advice Over Being A ‘Girl Dad’; Find Out Here

Matt Damon is opening up about his daughters and the experience of being a girl dad. In a conversation with Andy Cohen on his Sirius XM show, the Air actor claimed that he has given his daughters the freedom to make their own life decisions. Damon said that whenever necessary, he listens and provides guidance to his kids. The Oppenheimer star shares his daughters, Isabella, Gia, Stella, and Alexia, with his wife, Luciana Damon.

When Cohen asked the Hollywood star about what advice he would give to his daughters, Damon replied, "Oh, man. I don't know. I wouldn't deign to give anybody advice other than I just try to listen and be helpful. I mean, ultimately, it's about building self-esteem." He added, "You know, 99% of the decisions they make, you're not gonna be there, right?"

Trailing off from the topic, the TV host asked Damon about his reactions when his daughters bring boys home. Responding, the actor claimed that he is very cool about such situations. Damon claimed he does not go “all Boston” over the boyfriends, like asking questions and scaring them off.

Speaking of meeting his daughters’ boyfriends, the Good Will Hunting star shared, "Oh, I'm fine. I'm cool with that. You know what I mean?" He further added, "You don't turn all Boston, like, 'What are you doing with my daughter?'"

The Hollywood actor further stated that he is kind of a dad who jokes along with his daughters’ partners and has a laugh with them. Speaking of his youngest daughter, Alexia, Damon revealed, "You know, at least, our [25-year-old] has, you know, she's got this incredible boyfriend who Lucy and I just love.” He continued, "We adore the guy and to see that she's making those kinds of choices, really, it's as good as it gets."

Matt Damon, along with his family, made an appearance at the premiere of his upcoming movie, The Instigators. As the Damon family walked the red carpet, they posed for the cameras and revealed to the entertainment portal that his wife had convinced the actor to take the role in the movie.

The Instigators will hit theaters on August 2.

