‘I Had Such Imposter Syndrome’: Natasha Rothwell On Working With Her Idols In White Lotus Season 3

Natasha Rothwell felt a whirlwind of emotions when she returned to The White Lotus for its highly anticipated third season. Rothwell, who played Belinda, the spa manager in season one, is the only returning cast member for season 3.

Despite being a familiar face on set, the actress revealed that she experienced imposter syndrome while working with a cast of seasoned stars she had long admired.

"These are people that I idolized growing up, and so sharing the screen with them, I had such imposter syndrome," Rothwell said. She went on to say that working with Monaghan and Posey made her feel like she didn't belong on the set.

"This is the thing that I will say is the same as season one: the connections you make on a White Lotus set are legit," Rothwell told PEOPLE.

Rothwell was nervous about reprising her role as Belinda. Despite her familiarity with the role, the actress found it difficult at first to get back into character. In an interview, Rothwell shared a relatable analogy provided by fellow actress Carrie Coon.

Although the transition required some effort, Rothwell quickly returned to Belinda's mindset. However, resuming the role was not the only challenge she faced in season three.

Rothwell also had to deal with self-doubt while working with an all-star cast. The third season of The White Lotus features well-known actors such as Parker Posey, Michelle Monaghan, and Carrie Coon, whom Rothwell had long admired. Sharing the screen with them was both exciting and intimidating for the 43-year-old actress.

Advertisement

She even questioned whether Monaghan, who recently moderated a panel for Rothwell's new Hulu series How to Die Alone, would grant her request. She said she asked Michelle to moderate a panel, and she told her team that she was Michelle Monaghan. To her surprise, Monaghan agreed right away.

Rothwell highlighted the strong bonds that formed between the cast members while filming. She described the camaraderie on the White Lotus set as unique, praising creator Mike White for cultivating such strong bonds.

She stated that every member of the cast is on text chains, which she finds obnoxious. Rothwell said she's stayed in touch with many of her co-stars, including Leslie Bibb, who recently helped her promote How to Die Alone. Bibb created some videos for Rothwell and was delighted to contribute.

ALSO READ: 'I Had To Put Blinders On': Chris Columbus Reveals Key Focus During 'Harry Potter' Casting