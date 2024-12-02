‘I Had The Honor…’: Rachel Zegler Remembers Assistant Director Adam Somner, Who Recently Passed Away Of Cancer

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Adam Somner, who is widely appreciated for his work as assistant director, recently passed away due to cancer ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend. Remembering the great personality, Rachel Zegler paid tribute to Somner, taking her emotions to social media.

“I had the honor of making west side story with adam somner when i was seventeen years old,” the singer and actress stated in her Instagram Story. She continued that with his “grace and love,” Adam Somner lifted her and always pushed her forward, refusing to let her “stumble” while she navigated through the filmmaking industry.

As she recalled the legendary assistant director, the actress from Shazam! Fury of the Gods stated that she could not be in better hands.

Meanwhile, Rachel Zegler also mentioned that her role in Steven Spielberg‘s West Side Story, along with Adam Somner, catapulted her career into the Hollywood film industry.

For those who do not know, the Nothing You Can Take From Me artist was later seen in many other movies, such as The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, and in the DCEU film. Rachel Zegler will be next seen as Snow White alongside Gal Gadot in the live-action Disney remake set to release in 2025.

Further in her social media story, the Pure As The Driven Snow songstress stated, “Long story short, I loved him. as did everyone who ever got to work with him.”

Calling him the kindest person she ever came across, the I Feel Pretty artist stated that Adam Somner was “the most efficient and the wackiest” person. Zegler also stated that Somner was best at his job.

Advertisement

In her post, the Nothing You Can Take From Me songstress attached a black-and-white video of herself and Somner embracing each other.

She continued by saying that things are not always fair, as Adam Somner won't be able to do more of his talented work. Giving her love to all the family members of the late assistant director, she concluded her post.

Adam Somner is an Oscar-nominated producer who passed away on November 27, 2024, at the age of 57. Per reports, he died of anaplastic thyroid cancer.

ALSO READ: Rachel Zegler And Josh Andres Rivera Relationship Timeline: A Look At The Couple's Love Story