‘Your Dood Loves You’: Michael J. Fox Celebrates Daughter Esme's Birthday With Heartfelt Message

Michael J. Fox shared a heartfelt birthday message for his youngest child, Esme, on November 3, 2024. The actor took to Instagram to express his love and admiration for his daughter, who just turned 23. Fox’s warm words were paired with a series of photos of Esme.

Michael J. Fox’s Instagram post featured a carousel of images of Esme. The first picture showed Esme standing outside a building, surrounded by colorful flowers and outdoor seating.

Another image displayed her in a chic white slip dress with a rhinestone-covered sheer layer, accentuated with a statement flower necklace in earthy tones. The final photo showed Esme in casual wear, a white tank top and jeans, playing with a dog on the floor.

In his caption, Fox shared his deep affection for his daughter. “Esme, Happy birthday to our renaissance gal,” he wrote. “You do it all.” He added, “Your Dood loves you very much. Who doesn’t? Keep living your best life.”

Fox’s wife, Tracy Pollan, also celebrated their daughter’s milestone. The actress posted her own tribute to Esme on Instagram. “I love you @esmeannabelle,” she wrote. “Happy Birthday!!! I love absolutely everything about you, and I am blessed to be able to explore the world with you! You are my heart.”

Pollan and Fox, who have been married for over three decades, often share glimpses of their family life. Together, they have four children: Sam, 35, and twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 29, in addition to Esme.

Advertisement

Just days before Esme’s birthday, Michael J. Fox made a surprise revelation during a Back to the Future panel at Los Angeles Comic Con.

He shared that he isn’t sure if his daughters have watched the iconic 1985 film that made him a household name. “I don’t know if my daughters have seen it,” Fox admitted.

Reflecting on his role in the beloved sci-fi comedy, Fox spoke about the pressure he felt while portraying multiple characters in the film series. “We had expectations,” he said.

“We took that pretty seriously. We want to be great.” Despite his uncertainty about his daughters’ familiarity with the movie, Fox’s contributions to Hollywood remain widely celebrated.

ALSO READ: 'I Always Ask Guys If They’d...': Olivia Rodrigo Reveals the Question She Uses to Gauge Compatibility on First Dates