'I Know It’s Amazing': Friends Star Jane Sibbett Reveals Surprising Reason Why She Still Hasn't Watched All Seasons of the Beloved Sitcom

Jane Sibbett recently shared that she has yet to watch all the seasons of the beloved sitcom Friends. Sibbett joined the iconic comedy show and portrayed the character of Carol Willick, the ex-wife of Ross Geller, played by her co-star David Schwimmer. The Legacy actress also revealed that she was initially offered a different role but had to decline because she was three months pregnant at the time. Read on further to know more details!



In a recent interview with The New York Post, Jane Sibbett recalled her favorite memories of working in the award-winning sitcom Friends alongside her co-star David Schwimmer. Sibbett also admitted that she still has not watched the series in its entirety, which recently marked its 30th anniversary.

She told the publication, "I have not. I confess," adding, "Obviously, when I was shooting the show, I watched what we were doing, but generally, I didn’t watch because I was so busy raising my children. I’m that girl who doesn’t watch what she’s already done. It’s really terrible."

The Snow Dogs actress shared that when her youngest daughter, Violet Fink, turned 12, she asked her if they could start watching the show, noting that Violet was "the last person on the planet, you know, to see Friends."

The actress mentioned that she got halfway through Season 2 but plans to continue watching it one day, acknowledging that she really should watch the show because she knows it’s "amazing," adding that every time she does see it, she loves it.

Sibbett then revealed that she initially auditioned for the role of Rachel Green, which Jennifer Aniston portrayed throughout the series. She impressed the casting agents but had to withdraw because she was three months pregnant.

The actress recalled that her agent and manager assured her she had done an excellent job, saying they loved her and wanted her for the part, which ultimately went to Aniston. When she heard this, she asked if they had informed the casting team, saying, “And then I said, ‘Did you tell them I’m pregnant?'”

Anita Barone initially played Carol. However, after Sibbett gave birth to her son, she received a call informing her that they wanted her to replace the original actress, and they even sent her the pilot episode to watch, as per the outlet.

The actress recalled her reaction after she landed the part, noting, "I thought it was so amazing. And David Schwimmer was so incredibly funny that I just said, ‘I’ve got to work with this man."'

Jane Sibbett added that if Friends had premiered in today’s world, it would still capture audiences' hearts, saying, "Given the fact that people have been watching Friends now for 30 years — isn’t that incredible — I think it would be wholly embraced."