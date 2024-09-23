Jane Sibbett Reveals Friends Costar Matthew Perry's THIS Hilarious Reaction To Her Breastfeeding Scene On Show

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drugs.

Friends actor Jane Sibbett, well known for her role as Carol Willick, recently revealed an interesting behind-the-scenes moment with co-star Matthew Perry. In a new interview with The Sun, Sibbett reflected on a scene from Friends season 2 in which her character breastfeeds baby Ben, the kid she shares with Ross Geller (David Schwimmer).

The episode, titled The One with the Breast Milk, needed Chandler Bing (played by Perry) and Joey Tribbiani (played by Matt LeBlanc) to react awkwardly when they saw Carol breastfeeding. Sibbett, on the other hand, took the scene to new heights with an unexpected improvisation that made Perry blush.

While many people expect a well-planned scene, Sibbett chose to make it more real. Speaking about the incident, she explained, “I actually tried to nurse the babies — with their mother’s permission — and that’s why you get such a hilarious reaction from Matt Perry."

The actress revealed that Perry expected her to simply imitate the scene, but her decision to actually perform it realistically threw him off by surprise.

"He was like, 'Whoa, Sibbett's breast is out,'" she said. Perry's real shock became part of the play, and Sibbett believes his surprised reaction made it even more funny. "He thought I was going to pantomime breastfeeding, but didn't know I'd do it for real," she said. The baby, who was unaware of the situation, reacted unexpectedly, adding to the scene's hilarity.

Sibbett joked about Perry's obvious discomfort, stating that you can almost see him blush if you look at that take closely enough.

The scene became one of Sibbett's most memorable memories, as she couldn't stop laughing at Perry's response. She said she was sure he’d seen breasts before, but he’d never seen her whip hers out. The laughter in the moment stretched beyond the camera, becoming a pleasant memory for the cast.

The interview with The Sun comes just as Friends marks its 30th anniversary, with cast and creators reminiscing on the show's impact and remembering Matthew Perry, who tragically died in 2023. Perry, famed for his quick wit and great comedic timing, left a lasting impact on both his co-stars and fans.

Marta Kauffman and David Crane, the series' creators, and executive producer Kevin Bright recently spoke about Perry's legacy in a retrospective interview. Perry, who had suffered from addiction for many years, died at the age of 54 from an accidental drug overdose.

