Who Is Kevin Bacon's Dad Edmund Bacon? All About Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Star's Dad

Kevin Bacon, the acclaimed actor who recently appeared in films like "MaXXXine" starring Mia Goth and "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F," continues to wow the audience with his acting prowess. But what do you know about his father, Edmund Bacon, who was famously known as one of the greatest men of Philadelphia. He was an architect, educator, urban planner and author. Let’s dig more about him.

All about Kevin Bacon’s father Edmund Bacon

Edmund Bacon, born in 1910, grew up in an environment influenced by the end of the Victorian era and his family's Quaker heritage. He became a witty and brilliant urban planner, dedicating the first half of the 20th century to reimagining Philadelphia and American cities, and the latter half to defending his accomplishments.

Several aspects of his thesis, originally a plan for a new civic center in Philadelphia, were realized decades after he graduated from Cornell University with a degree in architecture in 1932. Before becoming a city planner in Flint, Michigan, he worked as an architect in China and Philadelphia. In addition to teaching urban design at the University of Pennsylvania in the 1970s and 1980s, Bacon made significant contributions as a City Planning Commissioner.

When asked about his greatest achievement, Bacon famously replied, "Philadelphia."

He passed away in 2005 at the age of 95. He married Ruth Holmes in 1938; she passed away in 1991. He is survived by their children, Karin, Elinor, Hilda, Michael, Kira, and Kevin, as well as five grandchildren.

Here's what Kevin Bacon has to say about his father

Kevin Bacon affirmed that his father's fame significantly influenced his career choice. "A hundred percent," he said.

In discussing the impact of his parents, Kevin credits them extensively. "All the credit is given to my parents, of course. My mother, being very artistic, really encouraged acting," he mentions. "Creativity was encouraged in all forms—dance, music, theater, painting, sculpture, whatever."

Kevin Bacon has acknowledged inheriting a strong work ethic from his father, Edmund Bacon. In an interview with Esquire, Kevin mentioned that his father instilled in him a drive for success. He also noted that his father had a love for becoming well-known and leaving a lasting impact.

Kevin Bacon's father, Edmund Bacon, was a renowned city planner in Philadelphia, often compared to Robert Moses. Kevin recalls visiting his father's office, where he distributed numerous copies of Time magazine featuring himself on the cover. Unlike his father, Kevin admits, "There is no way in the world that I would do that. I don't keep clippings."

Even after his father's passing, people continued to recognize Kevin on the street and address him as "Mr. Bacon," mistaking him for his father. This constant reminder motivated Kevin to strive to surpass his father's fame.

