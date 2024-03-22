'I Love You So Much Auntie Karen': Kim Kardashian Honors Late Aunt Karen Houghton With Touching Instagram Tribute

Kim Kardashian is remembering her late aunt, Karen Houghton, after Kris Jenner announced her death on Instagram this Tuesday.

On Thursday, the 43-year-old Kardashian honored her aunt by posting multiple photos of them together on Instagram, writing, “I love you so much, Auntie Karen.”

The Instagram carousel post shared by Kim on the photo and video-sharing app began with a baby photo of the SKIMS founder smiling at the camera with Houghton in the background.

It was followed by a picture of Houghton sitting on a sofa in between Kim and her sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

The series of pictures also included a photograph of her and Houghton wearing matching red outfits in front of a Christmas tree and an image of the two sitting together on the staircase.

Additionally, the said post also included several throwback pictures of Houghton with other members of the family, including Mary Jo ‘MJ’ Shannon (Kris Jenner and Karen Houghton’s mother), Robert Kardashian Sr. (Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian’s late father), and more.

When Kris Jenner announced Houghton’s passing away, here's what she wrote:

Kris Jenner shared the news of her sister Karen Houghton’s death

“It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly,” Jenner said in her Instagram post on Tuesday.

She continued, “My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie, and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time. Karen was beautiful inside and out. She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and so so funny. She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter. She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together.”

Jenner, 68, also said in her post that Houghton’s untimely death serves as a “reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised.”

Karen Houghton was 65.

“We must tell those we cherish how much we love them. I love you, my beautiful sister,” Jenner added.

Kourtney Kardashian and Paris Hilton pay their respects

Following Kim's heartfelt tribute to her late aunt, Kourtney Kardashian also offered her respects. "Aunty Karen (red heart emoticon)," the Poosh founder wrote in the comments section of Kim’s post.

Additionally, the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s close ally, Paris Hilton, expressed her condolences, commenting, “Sorry for your loss.”

