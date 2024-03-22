'I Love You So Much Auntie Karen': Kim Kardashian Honors Late Aunt Karen Houghton With Touching Instagram Tribute

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Kim Kardashian paid tribute to her late aunt, Karen Houghton. Sharing cherished memories in a series of photos, Kim celebrated their special bond over the years.

By Seema Sinha
Published on Mar 22, 2024  |  11:33 AM IST |  3.8K
Instagram
Kim Kardashian (Instagram)

Kim Kardashian is remembering her late aunt, Karen Houghton, after Kris Jenner announced her death on Instagram this Tuesday. 

On Thursday, the 43-year-old Kardashian honored her aunt by posting multiple photos of them together on Instagram, writing, “I love you so much, Auntie Karen.” 

Kim Kardashian remembers her departed aunt in new Instagram post


The Instagram carousel post shared by Kim on the photo and video-sharing app began with a baby photo of the SKIMS founder smiling at the camera with Houghton in the background. 

It was followed by a picture of Houghton sitting on a sofa in between Kim and her sister, Kourtney Kardashian. 

The series of pictures also included a photograph of her and Houghton wearing matching red outfits in front of a Christmas tree and an image of the two sitting together on the staircase. 

Additionally, the said post also included several throwback pictures of Houghton with other members of the family, including Mary Jo ‘MJ’ Shannon (Kris Jenner and Karen Houghton’s mother), Robert Kardashian Sr. (Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian’s late father), and more. 

Related Stories

Bianca Censori-Kim Kardashian Papped Together At Kanye West’s Album Listening Party
entertainment
Bianca Censori-Kim Kardashian Papped Together At Kanye West’s Album Listening Party
Paris Hilton Slams Mauricio Umansky For Using 'Hilton Name Every Chance He Gets' On Show
entertainment
Paris Hilton Slams Mauricio Umansky For Using 'Hilton Name Every Chance He Gets' On Show

When Kris Jenner announced Houghton’s passing away, here's what she wrote: 

Advertisement

Kris Jenner shared the news of her sister Karen Houghton’s death


“It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly,” Jenner said in her Instagram post on Tuesday.

She continued, “My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie, and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time. Karen was beautiful inside and out. She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and so so funny. She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter. She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together.” 

Jenner, 68, also said in her post that Houghton’s untimely death serves as a “reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised.” 

Karen Houghton was 65. 

“We must tell those we cherish how much we love them. I love you, my beautiful sister,” Jenner added. 

Kourtney Kardashian and Paris Hilton pay their respects 

Kourtney Kardashian and Paris Hilton via Kim Kardashian Instagram

Following Kim's heartfelt tribute to her late aunt, Kourtney Kardashian also offered her respects. "Aunty Karen (red heart emoticon)," the Poosh founder wrote in the comments section of Kim’s post. 

Additionally, the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s close ally, Paris Hilton, expressed her condolences, commenting, “Sorry for your loss.”

ALSO READ: Who Was Karen Houghton? Exploring Life Of Kris Jenner's Sister Who Has Reportedly Passed Away At 65

Advertisement

FAQ

How old was Karen Houghton when she passed away?
Karen Houghton was 65 years old at the time of her passing.
Did Karen Houghton have any children or family members besides Kris Jenner and her mother?
Karen Houghton reportedly had a daughter, Natalie, as mentioned in Kris Jenner's tribute.
What did Kris Jenner say about Karen in her tribute?
Kris Jenner described Karen as beautiful inside and out, highlighting her kindness, sensitivity, and sense of humor.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Seema Sinha

Greetings! I'm a storytelling enthusiast with a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Mumbai University.

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles