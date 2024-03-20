Who Was Karen Houghton? Exploring Life Of Kris Jenner's Sister Who Has Reportedly Passed Away At 65

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Kris Jenner's sister, Karen Houghton, passed away at the age of 65 on Monday. Houghton breathed her last in California, as TMZ reported. The Kardashian star took to social media to inform her fans about the death of her sister. Though Jenner's sister was not a huge part of the Kardashian family, Karen, and the siblings' mother often appeared on the show.

What Did Kris Jenner Say In The Statement Released For Her Sister?

On Tuesday, Kris Jenner released a statement confirming her sister's death. On Instagram, she wrote, "Karen's passing is a reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised."

It further read, "My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time. Karen was beautiful inside and out. She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny. She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter. She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together."

Fans, too, poured their tributes into the comment section. One user wrote, "So sorry to read this, Kris! You're in my prayers." While the other fan shared, "So so sorry Kris, your sister was beautiful."

Who Was Karen Houghton?

Kris Jenner’s younger sister, Karen Houghton, did not come from a famous background. Houghton was a caretaker and a part-time nurse who had frequent arguments with her sister, and at one point, they stopped being in contact. During Kris’ divorce from Caitlyn Jenner, Karen spoke about her sister to Radar Online. She said, “I think she’s [Kris] got issues right now because Bruce left her. He couldn’t take the yelling anymore and stuff.”

Not long after, the nurse, too, had her marriage falling apart; at the time, the siblings were not on speaking terms with each other. By 2015, the difference between the sisters had dissolved, as Houghton took to social media to wish the TV personality a happy birthday. Since then, the sisters had been on good terms with each other.

